Why Kourtney Kardashian Wants Trolls to Delete Their Finstas

Kourtney Kardashian has a message for haters with fake Instagram accounts: "Say whatever you’re gonna say just do it as you, not as a person who doesn't exist."

By Elyse Dupre Jul 26, 2022 12:15 PMTags
Kourtney KardashianKardashian NewsKardashiansCelebrities
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Mason Disick's Alleged Instagram Account

It's time for Kourtney Kardashian's "tip of the day," and this one is for trolls with fake Instagram accounts.

"To all of you people with zero followers who love to comment on our posts, how freeing would it be to delete your finstas and live authentically," the Kardashians star, 43, wrote on Instagram Stories July 25. "Say whatever you're gonna say just do it as you, not as a person who doesn't exist." 

And her friends couldn't agree more. Replying to Kourtney's story, her pal Natalie wrote, "Or better yet, go out there into this world and be a good person? Even if it's just one hater at a time. Lol." The Poosh founder then responded, "ONE HATER AT A TIME BABY!!"

When Addison Rae called the trolling "the most annoying thing in the world and also a waste of valuable time," Kourtney felt the same way. "I agree," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wrote, according to a screenshot of their text exchange. "I was about to add like I also think you could use your precious time more wisely."

photos
The Best-Ever Kardashian-Jenner Clapbacks

And Veronique Vicari Barnes had some advice for any social media users sending negativity. "Or just like be nice and mind your own business," she wrote, per another screenshot shared by Kourtney, who hearted the post, "why spew hate….Spread love."

Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Trending Stories

1

Titanic Actor David Warner Dead at 80

2

2022 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations: See the Complete List

3

The Bachelorette Reveals a Major Shift on the July 25 Episode

Of course, Kourtney isn't afraid to address any haters directly and has clapped back at a number of critics over the years.

And when a social media account falsely claimed to belong to her 12-year-old son Mason Disick, Kourtney didn't waste any time setting the record straight.

Instagram

"After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don't," she tweeted July 21. "So I will spell it out clearly : that is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family."

Trending Stories

1

Titanic Actor David Warner Dead at 80

2

2022 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations: See the Complete List

3

The Bachelorette Reveals a Major Shift on the July 25 Episode

4

Britney Spears Making Her Return to Music With Elton John

5

Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 8, With Model Bre Tiesi

Latest News

Britney Spears Making Her Return to Music With Elton John

Take a Look Back at the Biggest Feuds in Bachelor Nation History

Exclusive

Why J Balvin Wants to Smash This Old-School Dad Stereotype

Why Kourtney Kardashian Wants Trolls to Delete Their Finstas

2022 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations: See the Complete List

Charli D’Amelio Shares 11 Items You’ll Find in Her Ulta Beauty Cart

We Ranked All of Sandra Bullock's Rom-Coms