Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi’s Newborn Baby Needed Respiratory Support After Birth

Watch : Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 8 With Model Bre Tiesi

Bre Tiesi is recalling a scary moment after giving birth to her first child.

The model, who welcomed a baby boy with Nick Cannon on June 28, took to YouTube on July 25 with a video of her unmedicated home birth, compiling shots of her little one's arrival and shared why he needed respiratory help.

As seen in the montage, after Bre endured 10 hours of labor and delivered her son, she embraced her newborn with Nick hugging her from behind. But as she explained, their son had a "long crown" due to having a hand up by his ear during birth. "I noticed he wasn't crying," Bre said.

Bre wrote that the baby needed "respiratory support" from their midwife Robyn. With her care, their son finally let out a cry. She noted it was the "best sound I ever heard."

As for how their son is doing now, Bre provided footage from his first doctor's appointment, writing, "Baby is perfect, and in the 95 percentile."