Take a Look Back at the Biggest Feuds in Bachelor Nation History

Rachel Lindsay vs. Chris Harrison & Rachael Kirkconnell

Former Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison came under fire for defending Bachelor winner Rachael Kirkconnell during an Extra interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay in 2021. During the interview, the two discussed the controversy surrounding pictures of Kirkconnell attending a plantation-themed party in 2018 that had recently emerged.

Things got tense during the interview, as Harrison continued to defend Kirkconnell's action even after Lindsay—who was the franchise's first Black Bachelorette—noted that she had not apologized in the weeks following the photo leaks.

"I have every right to speak out and say I'm offended, I have every right to say this is what she should do, and I have every right to demand the apology," Lindsay said of Harrison's defense on an episode of the Higher Learning With Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay podcast.

Harrison and Kirkconnell have since issued apologies, and Harrison announced his departure from the franchise in June 2021. Lindsay cut ties with the franchise upon her departure from the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast in May 2021.