Take a Look Back at the Biggest Feuds in Bachelor Nation History

If there's one thing reality TV fans love, it's a good feud.
Several famous foes will get the chance to battle it out in the new series Celebrity Beef, which premieres August 2. Hosted by Joel McHale, celeb contestants will go head-to-head in a series of cooking competitions in the hopes of taking home a trophy and $10,000 for the charity of their choice.
Among the show's many notable competitors—including Cheryl Hines and Rachael Harris; Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges; and E!'s own Justin Sylvester and Loni Love—are Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall and Ben Higgins, who despite seeming friendly off-screen will settle their differences in the Celeb Beef kitchen this season.
The Bachelor franchise's trio of shows have given fans some of the messiest and most dramatic reality TV feuds in recent years. From controversial contestants to social media scandals to "Champagne-Gate," the shows' stars certainly know how to stir up some juicy drama.
While fans will have to tune in to the series to discover what's behind Nick and Ben's beef, take a look back at some of the most memorable on and off-screen feuds in Bachelor Nation history below.
Celebrity Beef premieres Tuesday, August 2, at 10 p.m. on E!.