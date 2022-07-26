Selena Gomez Reflects on Her “Painful” and “Beautiful” Lessons for 30th Birthday

Watch : Selena Gomez Shares Her Morning Beauty Routine on TikTok

A poignant message for a major milestone.

Three days after Selena Gomez celebrated turning 30, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer "had a moment to catch up" and shared a reflective post on Instagram about what she has learned in the past three decades.

"Though there are so many words to say I'll simply leave it at this. My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget," she shared on July 25, along with a black-and-white photograph of herself smiling ear-to-ear. "Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today."

Selena described herself as "someone who is still learning," but is also certain about what matters and what she wants out of life. She said she is "grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way."

"I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me," she continued. "I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you."