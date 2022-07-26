Selena Gomez Reflects on Her “Painful” and “Beautiful” Lessons for 30th Birthday

After Selena Gomez rang in her 30th birthday alongside friends, including Taylor Swift, the singer described herself as “someone who is still learning” in an emotional social media post.

A poignant message for a major milestone.

Three days after Selena Gomez celebrated turning 30, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer "had a moment to catch up" and shared a reflective post on Instagram about what she has learned in the past three decades.

"Though there are so many words to say I'll simply leave it at this. My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget," she shared on July 25, along with a black-and-white photograph of herself smiling ear-to-ear. "Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today."

Selena described herself as "someone who is still learning," but is also certain about what matters and what she wants out of life. She said she is "grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way."

"I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me," she continued. "I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you."

On July 22, Selena rang in her 30th birthday at a dinner with friends, including longtime bestie Taylor Swift. The Only Murders In The Building star posted a couple of pics of the pair's reunion on social media, including one snap of the birthday girl smiling as she wrapped an arm around the "Lover" singer.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

"After a few days of celebrating, my heart feels full, grateful and I can say that I'm starting to really like 30," Selena concluded her birthday post. "Thank you SO much for being a part of my life, here's to another decade! Love you all inside and out so much it hurts!" 

