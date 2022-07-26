How Shania Twain Crawled Out of Her Painful Divorce to Make Her "Favorite" Music to Date

Watch : Shania Twain Teases Las Vegas Residency

Life's about joy. Life's about pain. And yes, it's all about having the will to walk away.

On July 26, Shania Twain fans rushed to Netflix and started streaming the new documentary Not Just A Girl. While the film celebrates the country singer for all of her history-making accomplishments in the music industry, it also showcases the Grammy winner at her toughest points.

While privately dealing with Lyme disease, which affected her singing abilities, Shania also faced a divorce with her ex-husband Robert "Mutt" Lange.

"In that search to determine what was causing this lack of control with my voice and this change in my voice, I was facing a divorce," she said. "My husband leaves me for another woman. Now I'm at a whole other low and I don't see any point in going on with a music career."

To make matters worse, Mutt allegedly had an affair with Shania's friend. Both he and the friend have yet to publicly comment on the doc, but both denied the affair when the allegation surfaced in 2008.