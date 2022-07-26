Chris Pratt Can’t Help But Applaud “Incredible” Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Katherine Schwarzenegger is "kicking butt" in the parenting department, according to Chris Pratt.
Two months after welcoming baby daughter Eloise, the actor couldn't help but gush about his wife, telling E! News that she is "doing fantastic" since becoming a mother-of-two.
"She's a great mom," Chris, 42, shared in an exclusive interview at ComicCon in San Diego on July 23. "She astounds me. She's incredible."
The couple—who married in June 2019 after dating for a year—also share daughter Lyla Maria, who will turn 2 next month.
Chris has never been shy to publicly applaud his wife, however it has landed him in hot water before. In November 2021, the actor shared a photo of Katherine beaming at him and penned a sweet caption praising her for everything she's "given" him—including their "healthy" newborn daughter.
Some users on social media took the remark about their baby's health as an insult to his ex-wife, Anna Faris, and their 10-year-old son, Jack, who faced health concerns after he was born seven weeks premature.
Chris later denied there was any negative intention behind his post, saying the backlash "really f--king bothered" him.
"I said something like, ‘Find someone who looks at you the way my wife looks at me.' he recalled in an interview with Men's Health last month. "And then I gave her some s--t in the thing and said, ‘But I love you. I'm so thankful for my wife—she gave me a beautiful, healthy daughter.' And then a bunch of articles came out and said, ‘That's so cringeworthy. I can't believe Chris Pratt would thank her for a healthy daughter when his first child was born premature. That's such a dig at his ex-wife.'"
He added, "My son's gonna read that one day. I cried about it. I hate that these blessings in my life are—to the people close to me—a real burden."
Putting the criticism behind him, the Guardians of the Galaxy star credits his wife, 32, to being the backbone of their family.
"Katherine just has the most amazing maternal instincts," Chris told Live From E! at the Jurassic World Dominion premiere in Los Angeles on June 6. "She just really knows what to do. I'll follow her lead."