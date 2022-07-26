Chris Pratt Can’t Help But Applaud “Incredible” Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Watch : Chris Pratt Calls Himself "Girl Dad 2.0" After Baby No. 3

Katherine Schwarzenegger is "kicking butt" in the parenting department, according to Chris Pratt.

Two months after welcoming baby daughter Eloise, the actor couldn't help but gush about his wife, telling E! News that she is "doing fantastic" since becoming a mother-of-two.

"She's a great mom," Chris, 42, shared in an exclusive interview at ComicCon in San Diego on July 23. "She astounds me. She's incredible."

The couple—who married in June 2019 after dating for a year—also share daughter Lyla Maria, who will turn 2 next month.

Chris has never been shy to publicly applaud his wife, however it has landed him in hot water before. In November 2021, the actor shared a photo of Katherine beaming at him and penned a sweet caption praising her for everything she's "given" him—including their "healthy" newborn daughter.

Some users on social media took the remark about their baby's health as an insult to his ex-wife, Anna Faris, and their 10-year-old son, Jack, who faced health concerns after he was born seven weeks premature.