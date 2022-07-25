Jennifer Lopez's Post-Wedding Trip Dresses Are Her Most Relatable Yet

Watch : Jennifer Lopez's Best Red Carpet Looks Over the Years

Jennifer Lopez's Parisian style will have you on the floor.

The JLO Beauty founder may have married Ben Affleck in two designer dresses during their surprise Las Vegas ceremony on July 16, but her post-wedding attire is proving to be relatively attainable.

Shortly after tying the knot, the newlyweds jetted off to Paris for a romantic trip with their family. Emme, 14, who J.Lo shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, joined in on the fun, as well as Ben's daughters, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13 (whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner).

Naturally, their European getaway has been making headlines, between packing on the PDA and sharing emotional moments together.

Now, it seems, that Jennifer's summer-perfect dresses are all anyone can talk about.

Why, you ask? Aside from being a fashion icon, the Marry Me star has been wearing pieces from the Los Angeles-based label Reformation, which is known for its sustainability and cool-girl aesthetic.