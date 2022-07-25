Love Is Blind’s Natalie Lee Raises Eyebrows on Trip With Bachelor Nation’s Blake Moynes

Our First Impression Rose is going to this unexpected duo.
The Bachelorette alum Blake Moynes and Love Is Blind star Natalie Lee are turning heads by sharing more than a few snaps together from a recent trip to the Caribbean.
In a video posted to Natalie's Instagram Stories on July 24, the two reality stars posed together on a beach. She paired the sunset clip with the words, "the crossover nobody asked for." And while Natalie's Instagram Stories have stopped there, Blake has kept the content rolling.
The 31-year-old shared a video of his "Breakfast date" with Natalie on July 25. In the clip, both Natalie and Blake are heard laughing—likely over their inside joke, which involves Natalie's dream of being a "turtle barnacle in another life." (In a later clip, Blake teased that Natalie may one day explain this inside joke to fans, but for now, they are keeping viewers on their toes.)
While the topic may seem random, the duo's turtle talk actually makes perfect sense. Blake—who has a career in wildlife conservation—documented that he and Natalie were there working with the Sea Turtle Conservatory at the Four Seasons Resort in Nevis. During their mission, Natalie and Blake placed a satellite onto the shell of a hawksbill sea turtle.
He explained in a July 25 clip that the satellite will help with research work that is "crucial for sea turtles in the hopes to learn & understand and better manage/protect."
While the turtle-y cool project already has fans buzzing about a potential new romance, a source exclusively tells E! News that the stars just met for the first time on this trip.
"He thinks she's absolutely hilarious and an all-around great person," the insider shared. "They're having a blast."
The source said that Blake has been bringing celebrities on his philanthropic trips "to help raise awareness for the different causes that are very dear to his heart," adding, "He has tried to take advantage of the platform he's been given to make a difference for endangered species and doing whatever he can to help."
Blake previously competed for Katie Thurston's heart on The Bachelorette, but she announced their split back in October. As for Natalie, she got engaged to Shayne Jansen on Love Is Blind but they didn't go through with the marriage.