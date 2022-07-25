Love Is Blind’s Natalie Lee Raises Eyebrows on Trip With Bachelor Nation’s Blake Moynes

Watch : "Bachelorette": Blake Moynes Talks Dating Both Clare & Tayshia

Our First Impression Rose is going to this unexpected duo.

The Bachelorette alum Blake Moynes and Love Is Blind star Natalie Lee are turning heads by sharing more than a few snaps together from a recent trip to the Caribbean.

In a video posted to Natalie's Instagram Stories on July 24, the two reality stars posed together on a beach. She paired the sunset clip with the words, "the crossover nobody asked for." And while Natalie's Instagram Stories have stopped there, Blake has kept the content rolling.

The 31-year-old shared a video of his "Breakfast date" with Natalie on July 25. In the clip, both Natalie and Blake are heard laughing—likely over their inside joke, which involves Natalie's dream of being a "turtle barnacle in another life." (In a later clip, Blake teased that Natalie may one day explain this inside joke to fans, but for now, they are keeping viewers on their toes.)