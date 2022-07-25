Kate Moss Explains Why She Wanted to Testify in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial

Watch : Kate Moss' FULL TESTIMONY at Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Trial

The supermodel's side of the story.

After testifying on behalf of her ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp during his defamation trial against Amber Heard in May, Kate Moss is explaining why she decided to tell her side of the story.

"I know the truth about Johnny," Moss, 48, said in a recent interview with BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs. "I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth."

During the trial, Heard, 36, testified that she heard a rumor that the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 59, once shoved the British model down a flight of stairs while they were dating between 1994 and 1998. However, Moss appeared virtually in court to deny the incident.

"I slid down the stairs and hurt my back," she said under oath on May 25. "He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs."

Heard later admitted on the stand she did not expect Moss to show up during the trial and dispute the claim, but "it didn't matter" because that's what she "believed at the time."