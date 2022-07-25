Love Island USA: Get Shady With These Sunglasses From the Show

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Season 4 of Love Island USA is giving us everything we need: new couples, strong friendships, hilarious viral moments, and, of course, some shopping inspiration. If you watch reality TV and think to yourself "I wonder where she bought that," you're in the right place. All summer long, E! will be your go-to place for Love Island shopping content. So far, we have found the decor from the villa, the hair products from the glam room, and Deb Chubb's iconic eye mask.
Currently, we are all about the sunglasses. Whether you want to hide your eyes after a long night, add some glamour to your outfit, or just look cool, the Islanders have given us plenty of style inspo this summer. Here are the shades we've found so far. Make sure to check in throughout the summer for more shopping updates as additional cast members enter the villa.
Zeta's Sunglasses on Love Island USA
Quay Australia High Key Links Sunglasses
Elevate the classic aviator sunglasses with this chain link pair in purple. You can also get these in green.
Quay Australia Chain Reaction Sunglasses
Elevate your sophistication in an instant with these oversized sunglasses, which are also available in pink, white, and tortoise brown.
Deb's Sunglasses on Love Island USA
Ray-Ban Gradient Round Metal Sunglasses
These round, metal sunglasses strike the perfect balance between being classic and trendy. There are many colorways to choose from.
Mady's Sunglasses on Love Island USA
Bottega Veneta Metal Aviator Sunglasses
Go for the gold with these polygon-shaped aviators from Bottega Veneta. If you want to shop at a lower price point, check out this pair from Amazon.
Quay Australia High Key Sunglasses in Black Pink Fade
Think pink with these ombre sunglasses Mady wore during her catch up chat with Val.
Sydney's Sunglasses on Love Island USA
Andy's Sunglasses on Love Island USA
Ray-Ban Clubmaster Metal Sunglasses
You can never go wrong with black, right? The Ray-Ban Clubmaster Metal Sunglasses are truly timeless. They have 4,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Quay Australia Nightfall Sunglasses
These shield sunglasses are the perfect size. There are many colorways to choose from and there are polarized shades too.
Isaiah's Sunglasses on Love Island USA
Quay Australia Nightfall Sunglasses
It doesn't get any cooler than these shield-shaped sunglasses. There are lots of colorways to choose from too.
If you're looking for more Love Island-inspired shopping, we found Deb Chubb's eye mask from the show.
Watch Love Island exclusively on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)