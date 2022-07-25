Love Island USA: Get Shady With These Sunglasses From the Show

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Season 4 of Love Island USA is giving us everything we need: new couples, strong friendships, hilarious viral moments, and, of course, some shopping inspiration. If you watch reality TV and think to yourself "I wonder where she bought that," you're in the right place. All summer long, E! will be your go-to place for Love Island shopping content. So far, we have found the decor from the villa, the hair products from the glam room, and Deb Chubb's iconic eye mask.

Currently, we are all about the sunglasses. Whether you want to hide your eyes after a long night, add some glamour to your outfit, or just look cool, the Islanders have given us plenty of style inspo this summer. Here are the shades we've found so far. Make sure to check in throughout the summer for more shopping updates as additional cast members enter the villa.