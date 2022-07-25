Love Island USA: Get Shady With These Sunglasses From the Show

Bring that Love Island coolness to your summer style with some sunglasses from the Peacock reality TV series.

By Marenah Dobin Jul 25, 2022 10:58 PMTags
E-Comm: Love Island SunglassesCasey Durkin/Peacock

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Season 4 of Love Island USA is giving us everything we need: new couples, strong friendships, hilarious viral moments, and, of course, some shopping inspiration. If you watch reality TV and think to yourself "I wonder where she bought that," you're in the right place.  All summer long, E! will be your go-to place for Love Island shopping content. So far, we have found the decor from the villa, the hair products from the glam room, and Deb Chubb's iconic eye mask.

Currently, we are all about the sunglasses. Whether you want to hide your eyes after a long night, add some glamour to your outfit, or just look cool, the Islanders have given us plenty of style inspo this summer. Here are the shades we've found so far. Make sure to check in throughout the summer for more shopping updates as additional cast members enter the villa.

Love Island USA: Here Are the Hair Products From the Villa's Glam Room

Zeta's Sunglasses on Love Island USA

Quay Australia High Key Links Sunglasses

Elevate the classic aviator sunglasses with this chain link pair in purple. You can also get these in green.

$75-$85
Quay
$85
Dillard's
$85
Nordstrom

Quay Australia High Key Sunglasses

Forget rose-colored glasses. The perspective from these violet-hued aviators is just what you need this summer. There are additional colorways to choose from.

$65
Quay
$65
$54
Amazon
$67
$40
ASOS

Quay Australia Chain Reaction Sunglasses

Elevate your sophistication in an instant with these oversized sunglasses, which are also available in pink, white, and tortoise brown.

$65
Quay
$65
Nordstrom

Deb's Sunglasses on Love Island USA

Ray-Ban Gradient Round Metal Sunglasses

These round, metal sunglasses strike the perfect balance between being classic and trendy. There are many colorways to choose from.

$163
Amazon
$163
Zappos
$163
Revolve

Ray-Ban RB3548 54MM Hexagonal Sunglasses

Deb proves that gold frames are always a great choice. These hexagonal sunglasses go with everything, but their unique shape definitely stands out. These sunglasses have 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$163
Saks Fifth Avenue
$163
Sunglass Hut
$163
Amazon

Sereniti's Sunglasses on Love Island USA

Glam up any look with some oversized sunglasses. These also come in pink, white, and tortoise brown.

$65
Quay
$65
Nordstrom

Mady's Sunglasses on Love Island USA

Quay Australia High Key Sunglasses

Add some color to your aviators collection with these purple lenses. If purple isn't your favorite hue, there are more colorways to choose from.

$65
Quay
$65
$54
Amazon
$67
$40
ASOS

Bottega Veneta Metal Aviator Sunglasses

Go for the gold with these polygon-shaped aviators from Bottega Veneta. If you want to shop at a lower price point, check out this pair from Amazon.

$415
Bergdorf Goodman
$312
Bottega @ Amazon
$14
$13
Seebond @ Amazon

Quay Australia High Key Sunglasses in Black Pink Fade

Think pink with these ombre sunglasses Mady wore during her catch up chat with Val.

$65
Quay

Sydney's Sunglasses on Love Island USA

Quay Australia High Key Links Sunglasses

Purple seems to be the color of the summer. These shades are a fun take on the classic aviator style. They're also available in green.

$75-$85
Quay
$85
Dillard's
$85
Nordstrom

Andy's Sunglasses on Love Island USA

Ray-Ban Clubmaster Metal Sunglasses

You can never go wrong with black, right? The Ray-Ban Clubmaster Metal Sunglasses are truly timeless. They have 4,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$172
Revolve
$174
Farfetch
$163
Amazon

Quay Australia Nightfall Sunglasses

These shield sunglasses are the perfect size. There are many colorways to choose from and there are polarized shades too.

 

$75
Quay
$65
$51
Amazon
$65
Nordstrom

Isaiah's Sunglasses on Love Island USA

Quay Australia Nightfall Sunglasses

It doesn't get any cooler than these shield-shaped sunglasses. There are lots of colorways to choose from too.

$75
Quay
$65
$51
Amazon
$65
Nordstrom

If you're looking for more Love Island-inspired shopping, we found Deb Chubb's eye mask from the show.

Watch Love Island exclusively on Peacock

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

