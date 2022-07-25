Why Fans Think Chase Hudson Is Shading Ex Charli D’Amelio in His New Song

Watch : Landon Barker & Charli D'Amelio Hold Hands After MGK Concert

Charli D'Amelio may be getting an unwelcome musical shoutout.

Chase Hudson appeared to take aim at his ex-girlfriend one month after the news broke that she was dating his former friend Landon Barker.

On July 24, Chase, aka Lil Huddy, released a clip from his new track, "All the Things I Hate About You," which seemingly throws shade at the new couple.

"Stabbed me in the back like nothin', never even saw this comin," the lyrics include. "You're a showstopper, bad liar, homie hopper and drama starter."

In a video posted to TikTok, Chase, 19, listens to his own song and shakes his head at the cryptic lines.

One day later, the singer posted another TikTok featuring the same portion of the song, which is set to be released on July 29. In this video, he lip syncs along with a sly smile on his face while surrounded by burning candles.