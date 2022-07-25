Target's Summer Clothing Sale Has $9 Dresses, $5 T-Shirts, $18 Jeans & More Can't-Miss Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Back-to-school season may be right around the corner, but we still have plenty of summer left to enjoy! If your wardrobe could use a little mid-summer refresh, we've got just the sale you don't want to miss.
Target, one of our go-to stores for pretty much anything and everything, is currently holding a sale on summer fashion must-haves for women. The deals are so good, pretty much every item included in the sale is under $30. They've got cute flowy dresses starting at $9, tees and tanks starting at $5 and jeans that are on sale for just $18. Target has some really chic styles and good quality clothing, so we highly recommend taking advantage of these limited-time discounts.
In addition to the summer clothing sale, Target also has back-to-school deals on everything from school supplies to kids' clothing that's worth checking out. They're also having an online only sale on home decor where you can score up to 25% off.
Here are some of our favorite deals and styles from Target's sale on women's summer fashion. Check those out below.
A New Day Muscle Tank Dress
This versatile muscle tank dress from A New Day is highly rated by shoppers. Many love how soft and comfortable the dress is, while others rave over how flattering it is. There are several colors to choose from including brown, bright blue and pink.
Ava & Viv Plus Size Knit Tank Dress
No one will guess you got this chic tank dress for just $10 at Target! There are several other colors to choose from, all of which are on sale. However, the black dress will score you the best deal.
A New Day Knit Tank Dress
Beat the summer heat in this chic coral pink tank dress from A New Day. It's made of cotton and spandex for your comfort, and it's on sale for just $9.
Universal Thread Sleeveless Tie-Back A-Line Dress
This Universal Thread dress comes in four colors including blue and a gorgeous golden yellow. It's originally $30, but you can get it on sale now for $22.
Universal Thread Sleeveless Tie-Back A-Line Dress in Pink Floral
Love the style of the dress above? Then you have to check out the pink floral print version which is just as cute! It's also on sale now for $22.
Ava &Viv Plus Size Sleeveless Knit Babydoll Dress
Target shoppers are absolutely obsessed with this sleeveless knit dress from Ava & Viv. As one recent reviewer wrote, "This is the perfect year round dress. Flowy and sleeveless for summer months, and will add a kimono or jean jacket for cooler weather. True to size, pockets are a major plus, and feel that it is flattering....not clingy. I bought in two colors and I'm pleased that I did." There are six colors to choose from, and it's on sale for $20.
A New Day Ribbed Tank Top
We are obsessed with these ribbed tank tops by A New Day and we're not the only ones! Shoppers love the flattering high neck and the soft and stretchy material. It's a tank top that works with all kinds of bras, and one shopper wrote it's great for large chested women as well. There are a ton of colors to choose from and they're on sale for $6.
Universal Thread Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt
When it's as hot as it is right now, a simple v-neck tee is all you really want to wear. It's the perfect time to stock up as these top-rated tees are on sale now for $5. There are six colors to choose from and sizes range from XS to 4X.
Ava & Viv Plus Size Mid-Rise Ankle Skinny Pants
If you struggle to find plus size jeans that fit perfectly, Target shoppers say these jeans from Ava & Viv are worth looking into. One reviewer wrote, "As a plus size girl it's hard to find comfortable and affordable jeans! I love how they fit on the body and how they feel. Perfect for everyday wear and last a while! I've worn my jeans almost everyday for over a year and I'm now only dealing with the wear and tear on the thighs. Buying my second round. Best jeans!" Right now they're on sale for $15.
Universal Threat High-Rise Bootcut Jeans
This chic pair of bootcut jeans are so stylish and flattering. It comes in a dark wash as shown here and a medium wash, both of which are highly versatile. Right now, you can own a pair for $22.
Universal Thread High-Rise Skinny Jeans - Dark Wash
If you want a classic pair of dark wash skinny jeans that have no holes or distressing, be sure to check out this pair from Universal Thread. It's currently available in sizes 00-18, and it's on sale today for $18.
