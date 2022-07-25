Spider-Man's Jacob Batalon Weighs in on Fan Theories About His Character's Possible Future

Spider-Man's best friend may become his greatest enemy.
Since his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, fans have wondered if Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds will follow in his comic book counterpart's footsteps and transform into the villainous Hobgoblin. The 25-year-old actor addressed rumors of Ned's turn to the dark side exclusively with E! News at Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego.
"I've been hearing these theories since I was 19, so I think that I've kind of grown with these theories," Batalon shared. "I think that people really love to play on the idea that they love seeing best friends go at each other. But it's interesting. Anything to get me a suit and more money, please fans, please keep theorizing. I appreciate you."
2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home seemingly wrapped up Ned's storyline thus far, as he and the rest of the world had their memories wiped of Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) existence. But unlike Holland—who tends to spoil MCU secrets—Batalon's lips are sealed when it comes to when or if we'll see Ned onscreen again.
"I just don't wanna lose my job—not that I have a job still," he joked with E! News. "I think the main thing for us is that we love to keep the surprises and love to shock everyone. I think that's probably a big part of it. I don't wanna ruin the surprise for everyone—not that there is a surprise."
Teasing that fans are "definitely gonna see a lot more Spider-Man" down the line, Batalon reflected on his involvement in the franchise thus far, telling E! News, "It's been amazing to see the inner workings of what it's like to be a part of something so massive."
He continued, "From a fan's perspective, it's really cool that we always get content because we're always wanting more, obviously, especially with Spider-Man."
Fans won't have to wait too long to catch Batalon's latest project, as he stars in the new SYFY series Reginald the Vampire, which premieres October 5. Hear Batalon chat more about his new show in the full interview above.
Reginald the Vampire premieres October 5 on SYFY.
(E! and SYFY are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)