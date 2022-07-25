Spider-Man's Jacob Batalon Weighs in on Fan Theories About His Character's Possible Future

Watch : Spider-Man: Jacob Batalon REACTS to Wild Hobgoblin Theory

Spider-Man's best friend may become his greatest enemy.

Since his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, fans have wondered if Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds will follow in his comic book counterpart's footsteps and transform into the villainous Hobgoblin. The 25-year-old actor addressed rumors of Ned's turn to the dark side exclusively with E! News at Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego.

"I've been hearing these theories since I was 19, so I think that I've kind of grown with these theories," Batalon shared. "I think that people really love to play on the idea that they love seeing best friends go at each other. But it's interesting. Anything to get me a suit and more money, please fans, please keep theorizing. I appreciate you."

2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home seemingly wrapped up Ned's storyline thus far, as he and the rest of the world had their memories wiped of Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) existence. But unlike Holland—who tends to spoil MCU secrets—Batalon's lips are sealed when it comes to when or if we'll see Ned onscreen again.