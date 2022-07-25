See How Jameela Jamil Says Playing Tatiana in She-Hulk Has Revolutionized Her Life

Watch : Jameela Jamil Reveals How Her She-Hulk Character Changed Her Life

She-Hulk allowed Jameela Jamil to harness her own superpowers.

Jamil, who plays Titania in the upcoming Disney+ series She Hulk: Attorney at Large alongside Tatiana Maslany, revealed how impactful the experience was during an exclusive interview with E! News at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con on July 23.

"I got to learn how to use my body in this whole new way," she explained. "I've always been so gangly and pathetic and Mr. Bean-esque. For the first time, they made me feel strong and powerful."

Jamil, who has long been open about her mental health battles and history with eating disorders, said playing such a dynamic and self-assured character has led to revelations about her own struggles.

"The way that I stand has changed. My confidence has changed," she said. "I've been working on eating recovery my whole life and I feel like, for the first time ever, I might have actually cracked it because of playing Titania."

Jamil, who hosts body positivity podcast I Weigh with Jameela Jamil, shared that she hopes to apply Tatiana's confidence to all different facets of her life—especially professional settings.