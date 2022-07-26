Does Below Deck Med's Captain Sandy Approve of Natasha and Chef Dave's Boatmance? She Says...

Below Deck Mediterranean stars Natasha Webb and Dave White seem to really float each other's boats.
The July 25 episode was quite the rollercoaster for the bunkmates, who were revealed to have hooked up on their previous charter. Dave also admitted to still having feelings for the chief steward, and while Natasha appeared to reciprocate those feelings a few times this season, she made it clear that whatever happens between them, stays between them.
So, when Dave started to sprinkle hints amongst the crew that he and Natasha were more than friends, she was naturally upset. Captain Sandy Yawn, however, was none the wiser. In fact, as the longtime Below Deck Med star exclusively told E! News, she didn't know there was a romantic connection between Dave and Natasha until she watched the episodes back.
"I saw it for the first time when you saw it for the first time," Sandy revealed. "I probably would've picked up on that vibe if I would've been downstairs with them, but I wasn't. I never noticed it."
Then again, the stern leader always prioritized being "in work mode," she added. "The last thing I'm looking for is seeing who's vibing with who. I don't really care as long as they do their job and respect each other."
That's not say there won't be any boatmance drama this season—especially since Natasha and Dave's crewmates already have their suspicions. As Kyle Viljoen put it, "I'm seeing her smile and be all jaunty around Dave, and then seeing Dave being so soft around her because he just melts into jello."
Plus, despite clashing over Natasha's need for secrecy toward the beginning of the July 25 episode, it didn't take long for the pair to resolve their issues. One minute Dave was sobbing in bed, and the next, he and Natasha were mysteriously in the shower together for 30 minutes (shout-out to Below Deck Med's producers for the time stamp!).
Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Stream episodes one week early on Peacock.
