TikToker Bru Reveals He Was in a Throuple

Josh "Bru" Brubaker has enough love for two.
On July 21, the Circle star shared that he was in "throuple" with two women.
"Two girls and me," he explained to host Alex Warren on the Locked in Podcast. "As we're still getting to know each other, I'm a midwestern boy—like values, family, all this stuff. I'll send you a birthday card when it's time. I was in throuple."
While Bru did not disclose the names of the women he was allegedly in the three-way relationship with, he is currently a one-woman man.
Back in December, he went public with TikToker and YouTube star Anna Sitar. "You already know :)," she wrote to her more than 11 million followers on Dec. 7. Her post featured several cute clips of the couple dancing, cuddling and kissing. Bru told his nearly 4 million followers to "act shocked" as he shared several sweet snapshots of the pair.
"Texting my parents back in March," he wrote over the footage. "'Hey mom and dad, I met a fellow Michigander here in L.A.'"
While their fans were ecstatic about the news, it did not come as a complete shock to them as Bru and Anna had hinted they were together before taking their romance public.
Earlier that month, Anna shared a video captioned, "when you're in your 20s, in your dream city, making money doing what you love most & dating your internet crush."
And in November, she shared another TikTok video alluding to being off the market, writing, "When u were a single pringle and one day someone started texting u and never stopped."