Watch : Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 8 With Model Bre Tiesi

Nick Cannon has officially expanded his family once again.

The Wild 'N Out star and model Bre Tiesi welcomed a baby boy, his eighth child, on June 28. Her son weighed 8 pounds and 10 ounces at birth.

"I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth," Bre wrote on Instagram on July 25. "This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can't thank my team enough for delivering my son safely."

She added that the experience "has changed me forever... I can't believe he's here."

Bre gushed of Nick, "I couldn't of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn't of done it without you."

See all the photos of her home birth here and her vlog here.

The two previously celebrated their upcoming arrival with a maternity photo shoot.

Back in January, Nick confirmed that he was expecting another child after photos surfaced of Bre celebrating a baby shower in Malibu, Calif. While the talk-show host admitted to knowing about the pregnancy, he wasn't sure when to share the news with fans because he was grieving the loss of his son, Zen.