Get Your First Look at Bill Nye's Apocalyptic Peacock Series The End Is Nye

Bill Nye the Science Guy is back to explore the science behind our planet's most devastating threats in Peacock's The End Is Nye. Find out more about his scientific new series.

By Paige Strout Jul 25, 2022 8:09 PMTags
TVPremieresCelebritiesNostalgiaEntertainmentPeacockNBCU
Watch: Bill Nye MARRIES Journalist Liza Mundy

Bill Nye is returning to TV with a cataclysmic new series.

Everyone's favorite Science Guy is taking on world-ending disasters in the upcoming Peacock show The End Is Nye. Co-created by Seth MacFarlaneBrannon Braga and Nye, the six-part docuseries premieres August 25.

"Earth is constantly on the edge of disaster," Nye says in the series' first look trailer, which dropped at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con on July 23.

From gigantic meteors to colossal storms to deadly diseases, each episode will see the scientist break down a different global catastrophe, "each one leading to my imminent doom," as he says in the teaser.

With some scientific explanation, Nye will demonstrate how we can survive each disastrous event, decrease their effects on the world and even prevent them from ever occurring. And it wouldn't be a Bill Nye series without the host's signature narration, witty comedy and over-the-top spectacle.

Best known for his '90s educational children's series Bill Nye the Science Guy, the TV personality has guest starred on several shows over the years, such as Blindspot, The Big Bang Theory and American Dad!

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

He returned to the science show format for the Netflix talk show series Bill Nye Saves the World, which ran for three seasons from 2017-2018.

Despite his latest show's grim topic, Nye ends the trailer on a funny note, joking, "I guess you could say I really am dying to save the world."

Trending Stories

1

Titanic Actor David Warner Dead at 80

2

Kim Kardashian Shares Pic Comparing Chicago West to Kendall Jenner

3

Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 8, With Model Bre Tiesi

Check out the full trailer above and scroll below for more upcoming TV premiere dates.

The End Is Nye premieres Thursday, August 25, on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Peacock
Love Island U.S. (Peacock) - July 19

Peacock's new U.S. version of Love Island premieres Tuesday, July 19, with episodes dropping 6 days a week then on.

Netflix
Virgin River (Netflix) - July 20

Season four of Virgin River hits the streamer on July 20.

Freeform
Grown-ish (Freeform) - July 20

The Yara Shahidi-led series returns for season five on July 20.

FX
American Horror Stories (FX on Hulu) - July 21

Here's something to scream about! The next installment of American Horror Stories drops on Hulu in July.

Gigi Iorio / SplashNews.com
Rap Sh!t (HBO Max) - July 21

The Issa Rae-created comedy hits HBO Max on July 21.

Apple TV+
Trying (Apple TV+) - July 22

Season three will follow Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) as they try to parent two children.

Disney/Sheryl Nields
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+) - July 27

We're soarin', flyin', because HSM:TM:TS is back for season three!

Barbara Nitke / HBO Max
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (HBO Max) - July 28

Meet the new girls being terrorized by A in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, premiering July 28 on HBO Max.

Peacock
The Resort (Peacock) - July 28

Starring William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti, The Resort is open for business on July 28.

Joe Maher/Getty Images
Surface (Apple TV+) - July 29

The Gugu Mbatha-Raw-led series debuts on Apple TV+ in July.

Prime Video
Paper Girls (Prime Video) - July 29

The acclaimed comic book has been brought to life by Prime Video.

Peacock
The Hillside Strangler: Devil in Disguise (Peacock) - August 2

True crime fans better mark their calendars, as The Hillside Strangler: Devil in Disguise hits Peacock in August.

Shane Brown/FX
Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu) - August 3

Season two of Reservation Dogs arrives August 3 on FX on Hulu.

Netflix
The Sandman (Netflix) - August 5

The Sandman, starring Tom Sturridge, premieres August 5.

The CW
Killer Camp (The CW) - August 5

Season three of the horror series premieres August 5 on The CW.

Netflix
Locke & Key (Netflix) - August 10

The final season of Locke & Key arrives on Netflix on August 10.

VH1
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race (VH1) - August 12

The second season of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, featuring nine mysterious celebrities competing in lip sync battles for a shot at a $100,000 charity donation, premieres August 12 on VH1.

Prime Video
A League of Their Own (Prime Video) - August 12

The TV adaptation of A League of Their Own slides into home base, a.k.a. Prime Video, Aug. 12.

Netflix
Never Have I Ever (Netflix) - August 12

Devi is back! 

Never Have I Ever, created by Mindy Kaling, returns for season 3 on August 12. 

Apple TV+
Five Days at Memorial (Apple TV+) - August 12

The Apple TV+ drama, which stars Vera Farmiga and premieres August 12, tells the real-life story of a New Orleans hospital's struggle in the days following Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Curtis Bonds Baker/AMC
Tales of the Walking Dead (AMC) - August 14

Here's something Walking Dead fans can sink their teeth into. Tales of the Walking Dead premieres August 14 on AMC.

The CW
Leonardo (The CW) - August 16

Starring The Good Doctor‘s Freddie Highmore, Leonardo make its return August 16.

Antonello & Monte/© Sky Italia/ The CW
Devils (The CW) - August 16

This Patrick Dempsey-led series returns to our small screens on June 30.

Walt Disney Studios
She-Hulk (Disney+) - August 17

She-Hulk hits Disney+ this summer.

Discovery +
Good Sex (discovery+) - August 19

Five couples facing different struggles in the bedroom seek the unique guidance of sex coach Caitlin V., in Good Sex, which premieres Aug. 19 on Discovery+.

House of the Dragon (HBO) - August 21

The wait is (almost) over! 

Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon will premiere Aug. 21 on HBO.

AMC
Kevin Can F**k Himself (AMC) - August 22

The final season of Kevin Can F**k Himself arrives in August.

FXX
Archer (FX) - August 24

The Agency gets back to business in season 13.

Netflix
Selling the OC (Netflix) - August 24

Follow Jason and Brett Oppenheim as they expand their business to Orange County.

George Thomas Arthur Tewkesbury / MEGA
Welcome to Wrexham (FX) - August 24

The docuseries about Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's football club arrives this summer.

photos
View More Photos From 2022 TV Premiere Dates

Trending Stories

1

Titanic Actor David Warner Dead at 80

2

Kim Kardashian Shares Pic Comparing Chicago West to Kendall Jenner

3

Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 8, With Model Bre Tiesi

4

See How Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Honors Chadwick Boseman

5
Exclusive

Inside Jennifer Lopez's "Emotional" Birthday With Ben Affleck

Latest News

Why Fans Think Chase Hudson Is Shading Ex Charli D’Amelio in New Song

Target Summer Clothing Sale: Snag $9 Dresses, $5 Tees & More Deals

Exclusive

Jacob Batalon Weighs in on Theories About His Spider-Man Future

Exclusive

How Jameela Jamil Says She-Hulk Role Has Revolutionize Her Life

Exclusive

Inside Jennifer Lopez's "Emotional" Birthday With Ben Affleck

Tristan Thompson Twins With 5-Year-Old Son Prince in Car Selfie

Exclusive

Resident Alien Cast Teases George Takei & More Guest Stars