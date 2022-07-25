Turpin Siblings File Lawsuit Alleging "Severe Abuse" in Foster Care

Six of the 13 Turpin siblings are sharing their experiences from their time in foster care after being removed from their parents' home in Perris, Calif.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the younger Turpin siblings allege they were the victims of physical, emotional and sexual abuse by a foster family they were placed with after they were rescued from law enforcement in 2018.

The children also allege in court documents that officials charged with overseeing their care failed to report the "severe abuse and neglect" when warned of it.

According to the complaint, officials kept the siblings in the foster home for three years despite being alerted to the alleged abuse, which included "hitting them in the face with sandals, pulling their hair, hitting them with a belt and striking their heads."

The Turpin siblings say in court documents they are suing Riverside County and the private foster care agency tasked with protecting them for compensatory damages for the "physical and psychological injuries and emotional distress" they have suffered.