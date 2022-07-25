"Proud Dad" Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates Daughter Casie's 13th Birthday

Watch : Machine Gun Kelly & Daughter Perform Epic Duet

Machine Gun Kelly is celebrating his daughter's latest milestone.

On July 24, the singer took to his Instagram Stories to share sweet photos of his daughter Casie in honor of her 13th birthday. In the first snap, Machine Gun Kelly—whose real name is Colson Baker—shared a photo of the teen looking cool while wearing a pair of white sunglasses, writing, "You're officially a teenager today. Happy 13th birthday my love ��❤️."

Machine Gun Kelly also gave fans a peek as to how the family celebrated the special day, including a pic of Casie hugging her dad as he holds a big birthday cake that read "OMG YOU'RE A TEENAGER," on the icing. Alongside the sweet image, the "Bloody Valentine" musician included a note calling himself a "proud dad."

The father-daughter duo have shown off their close bond throughout the course of Machine Gun Kelly's career, with the rapper including her in a song from his latest album and bringing her along to big events. And Casie may have inherited his musical talent, as the pair recently performed a rousing duet of Beyoncé's "Crazy in Love," which the Good Mourning star posted on his Instagram.