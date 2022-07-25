Pierce Brosnan Is Unrecognizable After Transformation for New Movie The Last Rifleman

Watch : Pierce Brosnan Earned a Nickname From "Mamma Mia 2"

Pierce Brosnan's new look is making us do a double take.

The Die Another Day actor was recently spotted in full costume for the new Terry Loane-directed film The Last Rifleman, in which he stars as 89-year-old World War Veteran II Artie Crawford, alongside Louis Gossett Jr. and Jürgen Prochnow.

Pierce sported a balding gray wig with matching eyebrows as he walked the streets of Antrim, Northern Ireland, using a wooden cane. He also wore a dark three-piece suit that featured various war medals.

In several photos, Pierce waved to fans who gathered around to get a glimpse of the actor on set as the Irish town transformed into a French village.

In The Last Rifleman—which is based on a true story—Artie escapes from his care home in Northern Ireland after losing his wife and embarks on a difficult journey to France to attend the anniversary of the D-Day landings on June 6, 2014.