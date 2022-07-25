Pierce Brosnan Is Unrecognizable After Transformation for New Movie The Last Rifleman

Pierce Brosnan nailed his transformation into an 89-year-old World War II veteran for his new film The Last Rifleman. See his surprising look below.

By Tamantha Gunn Jul 25, 2022 7:33 PMTags
MoviesCelebrities
Watch: Pierce Brosnan Earned a Nickname From "Mamma Mia 2"

Pierce Brosnan's new look is making us do a double take. 

The Die Another Day actor was recently spotted in full costume for the new Terry Loane-directed film The Last Rifleman, in which he stars as 89-year-old World War Veteran II Artie Crawford, alongside Louis Gossett Jr. and Jürgen Prochnow.

Pierce sported a balding gray wig with matching eyebrows as he walked the streets of Antrim, Northern Ireland, using a wooden cane. He also wore a dark three-piece suit that featured various war medals.

In several photos, Pierce waved to fans who gathered around to get a glimpse of the actor on set as the Irish town transformed into a French village.

In The Last Rifleman—which is based on a true story—Artie escapes from his care home in Northern Ireland after losing his wife and embarks on a difficult journey to France to attend the anniversary of the D-Day landings on June 6, 2014.

photos
Actors Share the Question They'd Ask Real-Life Characters

Through his voyage, he finds the courage to face his past as he pays his final respects to his best friend, who lost his life on June 6, 1944.

SplashNews.com

Trending Stories

1

Titanic Actor David Warner Dead at 80

2

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Post Cryptic Quotes Amid Baby News

3

Miranda Kerr Shares the Decision She and Orlando Bloom Made Amid Split

Kevin Fitzpatrick, who wrote the film, said Artie's courageous "journey caught the nation's attention and highlighted the spirit that epitomized the Second World War generation. I was enthralled by this story and the motives that drive a man near the end of his life on a quest to a place that must hold only painful memories."

The Last Rifleman is slated to be released in theaters next year. 

Trending Stories

1

Titanic Actor David Warner Dead at 80

2

Miranda Kerr Shares the Decision She and Orlando Bloom Made Amid Split

3

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Post Cryptic Quotes Amid Baby News

4

Jason Momoa Involved in Car Crash in California

5

Kim Kardashian Shares Pic Comparing Chicago West to Kendall Jenner

Latest News

Goodfellas Actor Paul Sorvino, Dad to Mira Sorvino, Dead at 83

Get Your First Look at Bill Nye's Peacock Series The End Is Nye

Turpin Siblings File Lawsuit Alleging “Severe Abuse” in Foster Care

Update!

Love Island: Here Are the Hair Products From the Glam Room

Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates Daughter Casie's 13th Birthday

Pierce Brosnan Is Unrecognizable After Transformation for New Movie

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Canceled After 7 Seasons