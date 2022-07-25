Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Canceled After 7 Seasons

Watch : Emmys 2022 Snubs & Surprises: This Is Us, Selena Gomez & More

After seven seasons, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee's run on TBS has come to an end.

The network confirmed on July 25 that the late-night show won't be returning this fall.

"As we continue to shape our new programming strategy, we've made some difficult, business-based decisions. Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will not return to TBS," a rep for the network also told The Hollywood Reporter. "We are proud to have been the home to Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and thank Sam, and the rest of the Emmy-nominated team for their groundbreaking work. We celebrate this extraordinarily talented cast and crew and look forward to exploring new opportunities to work with them in the future."

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee debuted in 2016 and had its 200th episode in December 2021. Over the course of its run, the show received multiple Emmy nominations, including in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category four years in a row. This year, it's up in the Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series group for Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon a Time in Late Night. It also won in the Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special group for Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents Not The White House Correspondents' Dinner in 2017.