5 Things Bear Grylls Can't Live Without While Filming

Bear Grylls shares his must-haves from filming Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge.

E-comm: Things Bear Grylls Can't Live WithoutDavid M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

We interviewed Bear Grylls because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Bear is a paid spokesperson for Duracell and Luminox Watches. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Adventurer Bear Grylls is back with a new show National Geographic TV show, Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge. Throughout the season, he will teach survival skills to celebrities including Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher, Florence Pugh, Simu Liu, Anthony Anderson, and Rob Riggle. If you can't learn survival skills from Bear yourself, the next best thing is buying some of his must-haves.

In a recent E! News interview, Bear shared his must-haves that he uses during filming. In addition to some shoppable items, Bear shared some words of wisdom, advising, "Always bring a survival mindset with you on all adventures. According to Bear, it's important to always have courage, kindness, and a good spirit." If you're looking for more wisdom from Bear, check out his picks below.

8 Things A$AP Rocky Can't Live Without

Duracell Batteries With Power Boost Ingredients

Bear joined forces with Duracell this summer to help power more outdoor moments that matter for the launch of new Duracell batteries with Power Boost Ingredients. These are Engineered for More to help you get the most out of the moments that truly matter like spending more time in the outdoors - making them the ultimate battery to power all your outdoor adventures. Bear relies on new Duracell batteries with Power Boost Ingredients to give more life or more power to a wide range of devices that he uses for his outdoor adventures on and off the set of his show.

Shop
Amazon

Luminox Watches

Bear and Luminox worked together to launch the Bear Grylls Survival Collection, a series of watches designed to help you survive. Bear and his crew wear these adventure watches as they are reliable in the most rugged terrains and can get the job done when you are out in the wild.

$975
Luminox

Touchtennis USA Home Kit

Bear loves to bring the Touchtennis kit to play a quick game with his crew when they are on the run. It's fun, compact and easy to use in any situation.

$199
Amazon

Magicycle E-Bikes

Bear and his family use the Magicycle E-Bikes for all their family trips to explore more remote, less accessible places than normal bikes– so they're really fun to use!

Shop
Magicycle

Wild West Jerky

Bear is an avid meat eater, and loves to eat things like liver and steak. Naturally, his go-to snack on all his adventures is Wild West Jerky.

Shop
Wild West Jerky

If you're looking for more celeb-inspired shopping, check out these skincare essentials recommended by Dr. Pimple Popper.

