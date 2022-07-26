Why J Balvin Wants to Smash This Old-School Dad Stereotype

Watch : J Balvin - Grammys 2022 E! Glambot

J Balvin is redefining the meaning of dad fashion.

Whether the Latin Grammy winner is rocking an edgy black cargo skirt or a tuxedo adorned with a kaleidoscope of jewels, he's constantly pushing the boundaries. So, it's no surprise the Colores singer—who welcomed a baby boy named Rio with girlfriend Valentina Ferrer last June—isn't letting old-school stereotypes about dads impact his style.

"Being a dad is a huge role. It's a top priority," he exclusively told E! News. "But you still don't have to become or act like a dad. I don't want to start wearing boring clothes because that's how a dad is supposed to act."

As he put it, "I just want to be a cool dad. I'm still looking for what's next, for the new vibe, color, shapes."

"I just want to see my child really fresh," the Colombian artist continued. "I see him really fresh and I'm like, 'OK, I gotta keep up with you.'"