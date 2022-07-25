Exclusive

Supermodel Shanina Shaik Reveals Sex of Her First Baby With Matthew Adesuyan

Pregnant supermodel Shanina Shaik exclusively announced the sex of her baby, telling E! News that her and Matthew's "dreams came true."

Shanina Shaik is having a...

The Model Squad alum, who exclusively announced her pregnancy to E! News in May, shared additional details with us about her first child with boyfriend, Matthew Adesuyan.

In fact, the Australian supermodel revealed her little one's sex for the first time, telling E! News, "Matthew and I are so excited to know we are having a boy!"

"We both wanted to have a boy and our dreams came true," she continued. "I'm thrilled to be a boy mum and raise a kind, caring, loving human being. He is surrounded with so much love and support."

The Victoria's Secret model expressed just how excited she is to meet her son and become a mother.

"He will be a part of a growing family between Matthew and I," she gushed. "I have always wanted to be a mum and I'm happy to share this new journey with my partner."

photos
2022 Celebrity Babies

In addition, Shanina and Matthew enjoyed a safari-themed baby shower with their loved ones on July 24.

"My mum had flown in from Australia to celebrate this special event," Shanina said. "Matthew's mum was also in attendance. Being surrounded by close friends and family made the day extra special."

The soon-to-be mom's gal pals also attended the baby shower, including Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Sara Sampaio, Nicole English, Olivia Pierson, Raissa Gerona, Chriselle Lim, Georgia Sinclair and Megan Roup.

To get a first look at Shanina and Matthew's baby shower, scroll through our gallery below!

Rachpoot.com
Glowing Mama

The supermodel looked effortlessly elegant at her baby shower. When asked what has been the best advice she's received, the expectant mom told E! News, "To surround my son with love and learn with your child. Matthew and I will be a team throughout this new process."

Rachpoot.com
Details in the Decor

According to Shanina, the "neutral nudes and greenery" were her vision for the baby shower. Haik from Marketing Studio LA organized all of the decorations, while Zina at Four Seasons Flowers was in charge of the florals.

Rachpoot.com
Shanina Shaik & Georgia Sinclair

The supermodel smiled wide with her BFF, who helped her plan the baby shower.

Rachpoot.com
Shanina Shaik & Jasmine Tookes

The Victoria's Secret models showed off their elegant attire.

Rachpoot.com
Olivia Pierson & Shanina Shaik

The influencer wore the perfect outfit to celebrate Shanina's baby boy!

Rachpoot.com
Shanina Shaik & Sara Sampaio

Sara sweetly cradled Shanina's baby bump at the special event.

Rachpoot.com
Shanina Shaik & Nicole English

The two besties showed off their growing baby bumps in this heartwarming photo. Nicole, who recently announced her pregnancy news, also helped plan the baby shower.

Rachpoot.com
Mom & Dad

The soon-to-be parents posed together before their baby boy's arrival! While Shanina couldn't drink the Ciroc vodka or Casa del Sol tequila served at the event, Crystal Bartenders made a specialty drink called the "MOM-OSA" for the mama-to-be.

Rachpoot.com
Sweet Treats

The tiered cake was designed by Crumbles Patisserie, while Sugar Trip LA made adorable safari-themed cookies and cupcakes. Chef Dusty V provided buffet-style lunch for the guests, which included vegan chicken and waffles and avocado toast.

Rachpoot.com
Bear-y Cute Stations

Tarot card reader, Jessica Stone, provided readings for guests. In addition, there was also a Build-a-Bear Workshop station from Craft and Play.

