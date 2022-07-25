Kim Kardashian Shares Photo Comparing Daughter Chicago West to Kendall Jenner

Watch : Kim Kardashian Celebrates Chicago West's 3rd Birthday!

Chicago West takes after her auntie Kenny.

Kendall Jenner might not have any kids of her own but it seems she has a mini-me version of herself in her niece. On July 24, Kim Kardashian reposted a side-by-side snap of her daughter Chicago and Kendall on her Instagram Story—and the resemblance between the two is uncanny.

Although Kim reposted the photo from fan account @kimkardashsassy without adding any further comment, she did make sure to tag her sister so she could see the comparison. The model has yet to publicly respond.

But don't expect the adorable comparisons to the 4-year-old to trigger any baby fever from Kendall's end.