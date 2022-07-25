Julia Fox's NSFW Low-Rise Pants Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Watch : Julia Fox CLEARS UP Those Drake Dating Rumors

Julia Fox continues to make headlines for her wildly audacious fashion.

The Uncut Gems actress recently stepped out in New York City wearing the most daring low-rise pants.

Taking the trend to an entirely new level, Julia dressed in an itty-bitty black bikini top and matching black leather pants that hugged her hips at a dangerously low angle. In fact, one minor mishap would've caused a wardrobe malfunction, as Julia's bottoms barely covered her pelvic area.

The 32-year-old made jaws drop with her NSFW outfit choice during a late-night dinner at Indochine with Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn, model Amelia Gray Hamlin and drag queen CT Hedden.

The drag performer shared candid shots of their hangout on Instagram, which also featured a short video of the group showcasing their model behavior and striking poses inside the restaurant.

"Omgggg love you so much! So much fun!!!" Christine replied, with Julia responding with fire emojis.