Elon Musk Denies Having Affair With Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin's Wife Nicole Shanahan

Watch : Elon Musk Seemingly Responds to Having Twin Babies

The world's richest man simply isn't buying.



Over the weekend, a report alleged that Tesla CEO Elon Musk had a brief relationship with Nicole Shanahan, the wife of Google's co-founder, Sergey Brin. According to the Wall Street Journal, who cited sources close to the matter, at the time of the alleged liaison (in December 2021), Brin and Shanahan were separated but still living together. The publication also alleged, citing the same sources, that Brin filed for divorce several weeks after learning about the affair.



In response to the report on July 24, Musk tweeted, "This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic."



In a follow up tweet, Musk wrote that he works "crazy hours, so there just isn't much time for shenanigans."

According to WSJ, who cited people familiar to the two, tension between Musk and Brin—who are longterm friends—and their teams "has been growing" in recent months.