Lively First Ever Swimsuit Sale: Shop These 40% Off Deals Before They Sell Out

Shopping for swimwear isn't always easy. It can be hard to find styles that make you feel comfortable. Lively has swimwear with the perfect balance of style and function. You will look and feel your best, no matter what you're doing with a Lively swimsuit on. Now is the best time to shop with Lively's first ever swimsuit sale.
Lively has styles that are supportive without looking like a bra, especially their Busty Bralette style. These tops are comfortable to wear and they are very accommodating to a larger bust. Lively has something for everyone with one-piece, long-sleeve, and busty options to choose from.
Not sure what to shop from the sale? Here are some suggestions.
Lively The Straight Up Halter- Print and The Bikini Bottom
This halter swim top gives retro vibes and it's incredibly flattering. If you're in between sizes, size down. Pair it with your quintessential bikini bottom, with a low rise that sits on the hips. There are four prints to choose from.
A shopper said, "These are honestly the best bathing suit bottoms I've ever worn. They are so soft a little bit high waisted and they honestly make you look so good! I've recommended them to everyone and I get so many compliments on them!!"
Lively The Ruched Plunge Bralette and
This swimsuit is ruched and incredibly fashionable with a tie at the middle. Pair this 80s-inspired top with a matching, high-waisted bottom. Both are available in five colorways.
A shopper said, I was a little uneasy about buying this top at first because usually when I buy online I play it safe and buy cropped swim tops - more coverage just in case I get the sizing wrong. But this top was so adorable I had to take a chance. No worries! It fits amazing and the ruching is everything!! The color is gorgeous and I feel comfortable and confident!"
Lively The Bralette and The High Waist Bottom
This blue and white stripe pattern is so classic. It's giving Hamptons in the summer vibes. This bralette-style top is very comfortable and supportive. It's available in the Busty Bralette version to accommodate cups from D to DDD. There are four prints to choose from.
A shopper raved, "I am a size 32DDD and have searched high and low for a bikini that actually holds everything in place and is still somewhat cute and haven't found anything that I was even a little bit comfortable in. I ordered this top on a whim and I was absolutely FLOORED with how well it supported me and the incredible shape it gave me despite being wireless."
Lively The Straight Up One Piece
This one-piece suit is giving vintage vibes. You can even wear it as a bodysuit with a black skirt or some shorts when you're away from the pool.
A shopper said, "I love this suit! It's super comfortable and flattering. The pattern is very pretty."
Lively The One Piece Rashguard
If you're looking for more coverage and increased sun protection, opt for this long-sleeve suit.
"This is a great bodysuit. Love the material and pattern," a shopper reviewed.
Lively The One Piece- Colorblock
This colorblock swimsuit is serving up classic style from the front with a fashionable edge at the back with some fun cut-outs. There are two colorways to choose from.
A fan of the swimsuit shared, "Love this one piece. Got so many compliments on it. The white top and navy bottom also help hide any tummy imperfections."
Lively The High-Neck Halter and The High Waist
Customize your coverage with this fully adjustable halter top. Pair that with one of the high-waisted bikini bottoms for an ultra-flattering look.
A customer raved, "Love the shape, it's incredibly flattering and super adjustable (which is great for someone who fluctuates as frequently as I.) The high neck line looks very sexy on me, but also not over the top. It's like that subtle sexy Goldilocks sweet spot. 10/10 would recommend!"
