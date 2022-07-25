Joni Mitchell Gives First Full Live Performance in 20 Years Alongside Brandi Carlile

Watch : Brandi Carlile REACTS to Making Grammy HISTORY

Joni Mitchell has made her triumphant return to the stage.

On July 24, the 78-year-old Canadian legend made a surprise appearance at the Brandi Carlile & Friends show at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island, marking her first full live appearance since 2002. Joni took the stage alongside Carlile and a slew of other musicians including, Holly Laessig of Lucius, Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes, Wynonna Judd, and Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons.

Joni performed a few of her fan favorites during the 13-song set, including "Amelia," "Why Do Fools Fall in Love," "Summertime," "Both Sides Now," "A Case of You" and "Big Yellow Taxi." She also played the guitar solo from "Just Like This Train."

Following the show, Joni was asked by CBS if she felt nervous about performing in front of an audience once again, to which she replied, "No, I've never been nervous about being in front of an audience. But I want it to be good. And I wasn't sure I could be. But I didn't sound too bad tonight!"