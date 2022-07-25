Miranda Kerr Shares the Decision She and Orlando Bloom Made About Their Son Amid Split

Watch : Katy Perry & Miranda Kerr Tease Orlando Bloom Over Poncho Pics

Miranda Kerr is a firm believer of putting family first.



Nearly nine years after she and ex Orlando Bloom went their separate ways, the 39-year-old opened up about the terms the former couple agreed to when it came to their now 11-year-old son, Flynn.



"Co-parenting with Orlando and Katy [Perry] is something that I feel really happy about," the supermodel recalled to Vogue Australia in the August cover story published July 25. "From day one when Orlando and I decided to separate, I said, ‘Listen, whatever we do, we have to put Flynn's needs first, not our own.' That's the way we make our decisions. Family is my number-one priority, then work, then my company, which is like another baby, and then, unfortunately, my friends, but it's not going to be like that forever."



Miranda and Orlando, who have been open about their great co-parenting dynamic over the years, called it quits in 2013 after nearly six years together. Since then, Orlando welcomed daughter Daisy with his fiancée, Katy, in August 2020.