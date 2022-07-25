Adele Announces Rescheduled Las Vegas Residency Tour Dates

Adele is finally heading to Sin City.
After postponing her 2022 Las Vegas residency back in January, the "Easy on Me" singer, 34, has unveiled the rescheduled dates for Weekends With Adele.
"Words can't explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows," Adele wrote on Instagram July 25. "I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them. But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I'm more excited than ever!"
The singer issued an apology and added that though fans may think her choice to previously postpone the dates was a "horrible decision," she believes it "was the right one."
"To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I've most been looking forward to and I'm going to give you the absolute best of me," Adele concluded. "Thank you for your patience, I love you."
Adele fans have been waiting months to learn when the residency would take place after the "Hello" singer abruptly postponed the dates due to a COVID-19 outbreak within her team and other logistical issues.
"Listen, I'm so sorry but my show ain't ready," she said Jan. 20, one day before the residency was slated to begin. "We've tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID."
The 30 singer added that she felt "so upset" and was "really embarrassed," but said that it would be "impossible to finish the show."
"I'm gutted and I'm sorry it's so last minute," Adele continued. "We've been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out and we've run out of time."
Earlier this month, Adele shared that she thought she could pull the show together but ultimately couldn't. "I'm not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we're going to lose loads of money," she told BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs on July 2. "I'm like, ‘The show's not good enough.'"
Weekends With Adele will now kick off on Nov. 18 and run through March 25, 2023. According to Adele.com, priority access will be given to fans who had tickets for the original residency dates and for those who were previously registered and waitlisted for the presale.