Titanic Actor David Warner Dead at 80

Hollywood has lost a legendary actor.
David Warner, who appeared in films Titanic, The Omen and more, passed away on July 24 from a "cancer-related illness," his family confirmed to NBC. He was 80.
"Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity," his family said in a statement. "He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken."
Warner's partner, actress Lisa Bowerman, paid tribute to the star on Twitter July 25. "Goodnight sweet prince," she wrote alongside a photo of Warner. "May flights of angels...Heartbroken. #davidwarner."
The English actor will be remembered for a number of significant roles over the years, including his portrayal of Spicer Lovejoy—a bodyguard to Cal Hockley (Billy Zane)—in 1997's Titanic.
In addition to his roles on the big screen, Warner also appeared in several TV series throughout his career, including an episode of Doctor Who.
After news of Warner's death emerged on July 25, the show shared a tribute to the actor on Twitter. "We're sad to report the passing of David Warner, who appeared in 'Cold War' in 2013," the message read. "He was also known for playing his own incarnation of the Doctor with @bigfinish."
Director Edgar Wright also took to Twitter to honor Warner's legacy, tweeting, "Very sad to hear of David Warner's passing, an actor with a huge legacy on stage & screen and unforgettable roles in; Morgan: A Suitable Case For Treatment, Straw Dogs, From Beyond The Grave, The Omen, Time After Time, Time Bandits, Tron, Titanic and much more. He will be missed."