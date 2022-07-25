Keke Palmer Responds to Zendaya Comparisons Amid Colorism Commentary

After fans on Twitter blamed colorism for the differences between Keke Palmer and Zendaya’s careers, the Nope actress addressed the claims: “I’m an incomparable talent.”

By Tamantha Gunn Jul 25, 2022 1:12 PMTags
TwitterCelebritiesZendayaKeke Palmer
Watch: Keke Palmer JOINS HBO Max's Legendary

Keke Palmer is not letting anyone downplay her success.

On July 23, a social media user's tweet went viral, alleging that the "mainstream popularity" between the Nope actress and Zendaya was "one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood." The tweet came after another Twitter user called the Jordan Peele-directed sci-fi film Keke's "breakout" role, although the 28-year-old has been acting since she was a child

Fans began debating if colorism did play in role in Keke and Zendaya's careers. One person tweeted what they believed to be Keke and Zendaya's net worths, adding, "Keke has been a mainstream success since her career began. She should be one of the HIGHEST paid entertainers in the game. So yes it's colorism."

Another fan, however, said that both actresses shouldn't be compared. "I dont know why y'all are obsessed with comparing people," the social media user wrote. "They both worked their asses off to get to where they are. Yes Keke deserves more but s--t wasn't just handed to Zendaya either. Comparing their careers downplays Keke's success and downplays Zendaya's talent."

photos
Keke Palmer's Best Looks

The viral tweet, which has been shared almost 10,000 times, garnered the attention of Keke, who addressed the claims by sharing part of her extensive acting background and accolades. 

"A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone," she tweeted July 24. "I'm the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I'm an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer."

Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Titanic Actor David Warner Dead at 80

2

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Post Cryptic Quotes Amid Baby News

3

See How Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Honors Chadwick Boseman

In a follow-up tweet, the True Jackson, VP alum wrote, "I've been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that's the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I've had a blessed career thus far, I couldn't ask for more but God continues to surprise me."

Trending Stories

1

Titanic Actor David Warner Dead at 80

2

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Post Cryptic Quotes Amid Baby News

3

See How Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Honors Chadwick Boseman

4

Heather Rae Young & Tarek El Moussa Reveal Sex of Their First Baby

5

Jason Momoa Involved in Car Crash in California

Latest News

How Kylie Jenner May Have Proved She Has Pregnancy on the Brain

Jason Momoa Involved in Car Crash in California

Adele Announces Rescheduled Las Vegas Residency Tour Dates

Titanic Actor David Warner Dead at 80

Keke Palmer Responds to Zendaya Comparisons Amid Colorism Commentary

Exclusive

Giannina Gibelli Teases Future Engagement to Blake Horstmann

Alicia Vikander Reflects on "Painful" Miscarriage Before Having Baby