Alicia Vikander Reflects on "Extreme, Painful" Miscarriage Before Welcoming Baby With Michael Fassbender

Alicia Vikander is looking back on her journey to motherhood.

The topic came up while discussing her new show, Irma Vep, in a July 24 interview with The Sunday Times. In an episode of the HBO series, one of the characters suffers a miscarriage, and as Vikander explains, she could relate to the loss firsthand.

"We have a child now," the actress told the newspaper, referencing her 17-month-old son with husband Michael Fassbender, "but it took us time."

Vikander, 33, and Fassbender, 45, met while working on the 2016 film The Light Between Oceans. In the movie, Vikander plays a character who suffers two miscarriages.

When asked if these movies can help both actors and audiences work through their own traumas, Vikander replied, "Totally. [The miscarriage] was so extreme, painful to go through and, of course, it made me recall making that film. That film has another meaning now."