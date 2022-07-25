Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Share Cryptic Quotes About Gratitude and Independence

Watch : Khloe Kardashian's Baby No. 2 Drama & Tristan Parties in Greece

Keeping up with the Kardashians' cryptic quotes.

Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories to share a lengthy message about being "thankful" for life's ups-and-downs, less than two weeks after the news broke that she was expecting another baby with Tristian Thompson.

"Be thankful that you don't already have everything you desire...If you did, what would there be to look forward to," she shared on July 24. "Be thankful when you don't know something...For it gives you the opportunity to learn."

She continued, "Be thankful for the difficult times. During those times you grow. Be thankful for your limitations. Because they give you opportunities for improvement."

The inspirational message didn't stop there. In the multiple-slide story, Khloe, 38, also shared that one should be thankful for "mistakes" because "they will teach you valuable lessons."

"It is easy to be thankful for the good things," the message continued. "A life of rich fulfillment comes to those who are also thankful for the setbacks. GRATITUDE can turn a negative into a positive. Find a way to be thankful for your troubles and they can become your blessings."