Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Share Cryptic Quotes About Gratitude and Independence

Keeping up with the Kardashians' cryptic quotes.
Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories to share a lengthy message about being "thankful" for life's ups-and-downs, less than two weeks after the news broke that she was expecting another baby with Tristian Thompson.
"Be thankful that you don't already have everything you desire...If you did, what would there be to look forward to," she shared on July 24. "Be thankful when you don't know something...For it gives you the opportunity to learn."
She continued, "Be thankful for the difficult times. During those times you grow. Be thankful for your limitations. Because they give you opportunities for improvement."
The inspirational message didn't stop there. In the multiple-slide story, Khloe, 38, also shared that one should be thankful for "mistakes" because "they will teach you valuable lessons."
"It is easy to be thankful for the good things," the message continued. "A life of rich fulfillment comes to those who are also thankful for the setbacks. GRATITUDE can turn a negative into a positive. Find a way to be thankful for your troubles and they can become your blessings."
At nearly the exact same time, Tristan, 31 shared an eyebrow-raising post of his own about "responsibility."
"1. Nothing is promised to you. 2. No one owes you anything. 3. You have all the responsibility in your life," he wrote on his Instagram Stories on July 21. "Understand these three rules as early as possible and realize that independence is the way forward.'"
The Chicago Bulls player's message comes just three days after he shared a contemplative snap of himself on Instagram with the enigmatic caption, "Patterns and details is everything."
On July 12, news broke that Khloe and Tristian would be welcoming their second child together via a surrogate. However, a source told E! News that the two are not currently together romantically.
"Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters," the insider shared. "The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December. "
The former couple already share 4-year-old daughter True Thompson. Tristian is also dad to son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig and 7-month-old son Theo with Maralee Nichols.
Khloe and Tristan aren't the only ones in the Kardashians crew known to cryptically vent their feelings on social media. Earlier this month, Kim Kardashian—who is happily dating Pete Davidson—seemingly threw shade at her sister's situation, sharing a few messages on relationships and regret.
Her first post read, "Girls can see the difference between 200 shades of nude lipstick but they can't see red flags." The 41-year-old then followed it up with a quote by Dr. Seuss.
"Life's too short to wake up with regrets," the July 17 post read. "So love the people who treat you right, forgive the ones who don't and believe that everything happens for a reason. If you get a chance, take it. If it changes your life, let it. Nobody said it'd be easy, they just promised it would be worth it."