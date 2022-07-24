Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa Reveal Sex of Their First Baby Together

Shortly after Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa announced they were expecting their first child together, the couple shared a video from a reveal party. Keep reading to find out their baby's sex.

Watch: Heather Rae El Moussa Is PREGNANT, Expecting With Tarek El Moussa

Another little El Moussa man is on the way.

Less than two weeks after announcing they were expecting their first child togetherHeather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa found out that they are having a baby boy.

The couple shared the joyous news on Instagram on July 24, both posting a video from a reveal party with family and friends. In the clip, Heather, 34, and Tarek, 40, do a countdown before launching poppers filled with blue confetti.

"It's a boy," Tarek is heard excitedly repeating in the video and the parents-to-be are seen sharing a sweet kiss.

The Flip Or Flop alum is already a dad-of-two, sharing daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with ex-wife Christina Haack Hall.

After a long fertility journey, Heather and Tarek—who tied the knot in October 2021 after nearly two years of dating—announced they were officially expecting by sharing shots from a beachside maternity shoot on Instagram on July 13.

Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa's Family Tree

Two days later, the Selling Sunset star posted even more photos from the shoot, which included her step-kids, and gushed about their growing family.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think my heart would be so full from being a step mommy…and now I get to be a mommy, myself," Heather wrote. "The most fun part of it all is how sweet and supportive Tay and Bray have been." 

She continued, "They are having so much fun coming up with names. Bray comes up to me every day we have the kids and says ‘how big is your baby today' and he'll put his ear to my belly and say ‘I can hear the baby.' It's so cute."

