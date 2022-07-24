How Riverdale Co-Stars KJ Apa and Vanessa Morgan Bond Over Being Parents on Set

Watch : Is KJ Apa MARRIED? Riverdale Star Addresses the Rumors!

KJ Apa and Vanessa Morgan are leaning on each other as they (exhaustingly) navigate life as new parents.

Their Riverdale characters, Archie Andrews and Toni Topaz, may not be the closest of pals, but, IRL, the co-stars have formed a new bond after welcoming their first children with their partners. In an exclusive interview with E! News, Vanessa revealed that she and KJ talk about their little ones "all the time" when on set.

"It's really nice having somebody on set who gets it, and who understands what parenting is like, understands the exhaustion," she told E! News on July 21. "And who understands how beautiful it is."

Vanessa, 30, gave birth to her son River in January 2021, amid her divorce from Michael Kopech. KJ, 25, welcomed his first child with girlfriend Clara Berry—a son named Sasha—in September 2021.

As parents, the actress noted the sacrifices she and her co-star have to make, saying they "can't just do the things that everybody else can."