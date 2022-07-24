Jennifer Lopez Poses Naked as She Launches JLo Body Collection on 53rd Birthday

Watch : Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Share a KISS in Paris

Jennifer Lopez, who just turned 53, is baring it all again as she launches her latest project.

Fresh off her surprise wedding to Ben Affleck, the star celebrated her birthday on July 24 and marked the occasion by launching her new JLo Body line from her JLo Beauty brand, starting with the FIRM + FLAUNT Targeted Booty Balm. In one of her sexy campaign pics, Jennifer poses naked.

"We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body," a post on her Instagram read. "It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to address its specific and unique needs, and we started with the booty!"

Jennifer, famous for her own, continued, "Today's my birthday and I am gifting YOU with a special drop of #JLoBody FIRM + FLAUNT Targeted Booty Balm. Head over to JLoBeauty.com to shop the video for some seriously sexy science for your best assets! #JLoBeauty."

The new product retails for $65 at JLoBeauty.com and will also be available on sephora.com on Sept. 6 and in Sephora stores on Sept. 26.