Bachelor Nation's Emily Ferguson Marries William Karlsson in Las Vegas

Emily Ferguson's journey to find love ends with wedding bells.
The Bachelor Nation star married Las Vegas Knights hockey player William Karlsson on July 23 in Las Vegas, E! News has confirmed.
According to an insider, the pair, both 29, tied the knot at Resorts World Las Vegas, which was also the site of Emily's twin sister Haley Ferguson's nuptials to professional hockey player Oula Palve last month.
To kick off the weekend festivities, William enjoyed a relaxing groom's spa day at Awana Spa & Wellness, the source reveals to E! News, and a celebratory dinner at Carversteak per another insider. On July 22, he and Emily celebrated at a rehearsal dinner at Resorts World Las Vegas' Asian-inspired restaurant FUHU, followed by a welcome reception at RedTail, a social style gaming bar, for a fun-filled night of karaoke, according to the first source.
On the morning of the wedding, the bride prepared for the big day at the Palace—the over 6,500 square feet estate-style suite at Crockfords—while the groom and his groomsmen enjoyed time at Eight Cigar Bar. The nuptials took place on the Rose Rooftop, the insider continued.
Fellow Bachelor Nation star Amanda Stanton was among the wedding guests and shared several photos of the event on social media.
Following the ceremony, the DrumBots, the official drum line for the Las Vegas Knights, escorted guests to the property's Lily Ballroom to start the reception. According to the first insider, the party didn't stop all night as the Emily, William and their guests danced the night away and enjoyed late night treats including cotton candy cart, a grilled cheese station and Mulberry Pizza.
Emily later shared several photos and videos from the wedding on her Instagram, including a close up of her Katie May designed bridal gown and a clip of her slow dancing with her husband to Elton John's "Can You Feel the Love Tonight."
After their big day, the newlyweds and close friends and family enjoyed a much-needed day of recovery with an in-suite hangover brunch, followed by a day at the VIP pool in private cabanas.
Resorts World Las Vegas is also where Emily and Haley celebrated with a joint bachelorette weekend five months ago.
The twins had first competed for Ben Higgins‘ heart on Season 20 of The Bachelor in 2016. They tried their luck at love again on multiple seasons of Bachelor In Paradise, but eventually found their future husbands off-camera.
Emily and William began dating in November 2017 and got engaged three years later.
"I SAID YES! I get to marry the man of my dreams," she wrote on her Instagram in December 2020. "This is a moment I've dreamed of since I was a little girl and it's more than I could have ever imagined because it's truly with my perfect person. I can't wait to grow old and laugh with you forever."