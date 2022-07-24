Victoria Beckham Sings a Spice Girls Song on Karaoke Night During Family Vacation

While on a European vacation with her family, Victoria Beckham grabbed the mic and performed a karaoke version of one of the Spice Girls’ biggest hits.

Victoria Beckham served up all the Spice Girls nostalgia as she took the mic to perform karaoke while on a vacation in Europe with her family.

In a video posted to her husband David Beckham's Instagram page, the 48-year-old can be seen cutting loose and belting out the girl group's 1999 hit "Stop." 

"Karaoke night with the one & only Posh Spice," the soccer star captioned the clip on July 23, which showed the former Spice Girl mimicking some of the dance moves from the song's memorable music video.

Victoria reposted the video on her own Instagram Stories with the sweet caption "Only for you" and tagging David, 47.

David and Victoria have been sharing moments from their vacay on social media for the past week, including pics of the two jet-skiing and sailing around the crystal blue waters of Sardinia, Italy. David also posted photos with their youngest son Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper, 11.

The couple also share sons Brooklyn, 23 and Romeo, 19—who did not make the trip as he was busy in the United States where he is playing for dad's Inter Miami soccer club.

While Victoria was happy to revisit her Spice Girls days for a night, there's one track that has said she never wants to perform again: "Wannabe." 

"I enjoyed it at the time," she said on an episode of theSkimm's podcast 9 to 5ish back in February. "You know what, because I just don't think it sounded the same on my own. I need the others for that."

While the track may not spice up her life anymore, she still has a lot of love for her former bandmates Mel B, Mel C, Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton and what they created together.

"With the Spice Girls, the music was really good, the music stood up for itself," she noted. "You know, the lyrics stood up for themselves. The melodies did."

Victoria Beckham Sings a Spice Girls Song During Family Karaoke Night

