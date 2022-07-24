Victoria Beckham Sings a Spice Girls Song on Karaoke Night During Family Vacation

Watch : Victoria Beckham: "I Love the Spice Girls"

Victoria Beckham served up all the Spice Girls nostalgia as she took the mic to perform karaoke while on a vacation in Europe with her family.

In a video posted to her husband David Beckham's Instagram page, the 48-year-old can be seen cutting loose and belting out the girl group's 1999 hit "Stop."

"Karaoke night with the one & only Posh Spice," the soccer star captioned the clip on July 23, which showed the former Spice Girl mimicking some of the dance moves from the song's memorable music video.

Victoria reposted the video on her own Instagram Stories with the sweet caption "Only for you" and tagging David, 47.

David and Victoria have been sharing moments from their vacay on social media for the past week, including pics of the two jet-skiing and sailing around the crystal blue waters of Sardinia, Italy. David also posted photos with their youngest son Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper, 11.