Everything You Need to Know About Marvel's Multiverse Saga, Including Phase 5 and Phase 6

It was Doctor Strange who declared that "the Multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little." Well, it appears that we're about to learn a whole lot more.
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige introduced "The Multiverse Saga," which is comprised of the various films and Disney+ shows from Phase Four, Phase Five and Phase Six, and gave a preview of its development slate for the next three years during its star-studded presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on July 23.
But what can fans expect from the Multiverse Saga, exactly? Find out what's happening in the rest of Phase Four and beyond below.
Phase Four:
As it turns out, this chapter in the saga—which includes films like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Thor: Love and Thunder and shows Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel and Wandavision among others—will soon be coming to a close.
The collection will cap off with the release of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which airs on Disney+ starting Aug. 17, and Ryan Coogler's highly-anticipated sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Nov. 11.
Marvel has dabbled with the Multiverse and its many dangerous implications throughout Phase Four, most heavily in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness and the first season of Loki.
Phase Five:
As Kevin joked during the presentation, "What in the heck is Phase Five?" Well, it's where things appear to get very interesting.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
The next installment of the saga will kick off with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Feb. 17, 2023. According to director Peyton Reed, the film will "finally spend time in the Quantum Realm."
Alongside Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors is set to star as the infamous villain Kang, who the actor noted is a variant of his character He Who Remains from season one of Loki. He will seemingly shake things up once again going forward, as he jokingly told fans at Comic-Con, "There will be conquering."
Secret Invasion
Although an official release date hasn't been set outside of spring 2023, Cobie Smulders joined Kevin onstage to discuss the upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion, which stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman. The series "showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years," per a Disney+ synopsis.
Audiences have met Skrulls in the past (like Talos in Captain Marvel) as well as in brief end credit scenes in Wandavision and Spider-Man: Far From Home.
"We're gonna get deeper into the characters. We're going to see them in new ways. It's going to be an exciting thriller and you're never gonna really know who people are: are they a Skrull? Are they human?" Cobie teased at the event. "It's going to be a bit of a guessing game, but it's been so much fun to shoot and I cannot wait."
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3
The Guardians will save the galaxy one last time in their third and final film which drops on May 5, 2023. Cast members Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff all found themselves getting emotional after watching the trailer at the presentation, which revealed that Gamora is now the head of the Ravagers and can't remember her time as a member of the beloved ragtag space team. It also featured the first glimpse of Will Poulter as Adam Warlock.
At the panel, it was also confirmed that Maria Bakalova will star as Cosmo the Space Dog. The cast was later joined onstage Chukwudi Iwuji, who will play the High Evolutionary, dressed in full costume.
"I'm pleased to be here as I gaze out to this crowd I am reminded of my soul purpose in the universe: to take an involved, disgusting lowlife scum such as yourselves," he remarked to the crowd. "I can't wait to dissect all of you!"
Echo
The Disney+ series Echo is set for a Summer 2023 release. Audiences first met Maya Lopez, played by Alaqua Cox, in the first season of Hawkeye.
The Marvels
The highly anticipated Captain Marvel sequel will land on July 28, 2023. Directed by Nia DaCosta, the film is set to star Brie Larson as well as Samuel L. Jackson and Iman Vellani, who recently starred in the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel.
Loki, Season 2
Audiences will find themselves in a whole new world with the beloved trickster god, played by Tom Hiddleston, when season two of the series drops on Disney+ in Summer 2023. According to Kevin, the series is currently being filmed.
Blade
Mahershala Ali will star as the iconic vampire hunter in the upcoming film reboot, which will be released on Nov. 3, 2023.
Ironheart
Set for a Fall 2023 release date, Ironheart stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams "a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armour since Iron Man," per a Disney+ synopsis.
Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Get ready for more Agatha! The cunning witch from Wandavision, played by Kathryn Hahn, returns in a show of her very own on Disney+ in Winter 2023.
Captain America: New World Order
Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) will take center stage as the Star-Spangled Man With a Plan in the upcoming film Captain America: New World Order, which will be released on May 3, 2024.
Daredevil: Born Again
After making an appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, "really good lawyer" Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) is set to go toe-to-toe with the infamous Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) in his own Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again, in Spring 2024.
Thunderbolts
The all-villain team Thunderbolts will close out Phase Five of the Multiverse Saga with a film of their very own, set for release on July 26, 2024.
Phase Six:
Kevin also gave a taste of what's to come in Phase Six at the convention, which starts with a brand new origin story and ends with back-to-back Avengers films.
Fantastic Four
After meeting a variant of Reed Richards in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, fans will finally get to meet the whole team when Fantastic Four hits theaters on Nov. 8, 2024.
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty
The Avengers will assemble, this time seemingly against Kang, in the first of two Avengers films released on May 2, 2025.
Avengers: Secret Wars
Earth's Mightiest Heroes will have to team up once again just six months later in Avengers: Secret Wars, which will be released on Nov. 7, 2025.