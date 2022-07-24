Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022: Best Under $25 Deals on Kids' Clothing & Baby Gear

From trendy sneakers to cozy fall must-haves, we've rounded up all the can't-miss affordable finds in kids' fashion and baby gear from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022.

By Kristine Fellizar Jul 24, 2022 12:00 PMTags
FashionDealsLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop Affordable FindsShop SalesShop FashionNordstrom Anniversary Sale
Ecomm, Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Kids & BabyNordstrom

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

Over the past couple of weeks we've been bringing you all the best deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022. Whether you're looking to stock up on new boots and jeans for fall or score a great deal on makeup and skincare, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has something for everyone. If you have kids to shop for, we've rounded up all the can't-miss deals you'll want to shop today.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has over 600 amazing deals on girls' and boys' fashion, baby clothing, shoes and baby gear. There's a wide range of products and prices from $5 essentials to a premium stroller set from Nuna. If you're on a budget, you can find some really cute finds for under $50 like this pair of UGG slippers for $40 or these Hunter rainboots for $40 as well. But those aren't the only great deals you find find.

We've rounded up some of our favorite under $25 deals on kids' clothing and baby gear at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Check those out below.

read
Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale: Score $70 Designer Sweaters for $7 & More Incredible Deals Up 95% Off

Tucker + Tate 6-Pack Active Quarter Socks

According to recent reviews, these socks from Tucker + Tate are perfect. One reviewer wrote, "My kids love these socks and they are picky about socks! Not too thick or too thin, snug fit, perfect height. Perfect kids socks." Right now they're on sale for $12.

 

$19
$12
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Kids' High Waist Bike Shorts Two-Pack

These casual bike shorts by Nordstrom were designed to be soft, comfy and cute. You get two shorts in a pack, and there are five color and pattern combos to choose from. They're regularly priced at $18, but you can get them on sale for $12.

$18
$12
Nordstrom

Trending Stories

1

Vanessa Bryant Reacts to Klay Thompson's 2022 ESPYS Tribute to Kobe

2

15 Secrets About Jennifer Lopez's Enough Revealed

3

Martha Stewart Mourns Deaths of Her Peacocks After Coyotes Attack

Nordstrom Baby Organic Cotton Hooded Cardigan

Nordstrom shoppers are obsessed with this organic cotton cardigan with hood. Many rave over how cute it is, while others can't get over the buttery soft feel. It's the perfect time to buy as fall is just right around the corner!

$39
$25
Nordstrom

Joe's Kids' Brixton Stretch Jeans

If your kids hate wearing jeans, this pair of stretch jeans from Joe's may be the pair that changes their mind. As one shopper wrote, "These jeans are perfect for my 13-year-old son. He needs jeans that are stylish with some stretch. We bought three pairs in both light and dark colors, he hasn't stopped wearing them. Perfect pair of jeans." Best part is, it's on sale for $20.

$29
$20
Nordstrom

Tucker + Tate Animal Ear Hoodie

With its cute design and adorable animal ear details on the hood, this hoodie by Tucker + Tate has the makings of being your kid's favorite sweatshirt. There are four colors and patterns to choose from including multi-colored stripes and a fun roller skate print.

$39
$25
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Baby Hooded Animal Towel

This adorable hooded towel will keep your little one nice and warm after a bath. It's originally $39, but you can get it on sale today for $25.

$39
$25
Nordstrom

Vans Kids' Azulvera Short Sleeve Button-Up Shirt

This button-up shirt from Vans features a cool desert blooms pattern. The shirt is available in toddler, little boy and big boy sizes. Prices start at $23.

$35
$23
Nordstrom

Open Edit Elliott Retro Sneaker

You'll have the most stylish kid around when they put on these retro-cool sneakers by Open Edit. There are walker and toddler sizes available, and it comes in two super cute colors. Right now, they're on sale for $25.

$40
$25
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Baby Cable Knit Blanket

These cozy cable knit blankets come highly recommended by Nordstrom shoppers. One called it the "best baby blanket in the world," while another said they buy these for anyone having a baby because they're super soft and cozy. It's currently available in three colors and on sale for $22. 

$34
$22
Nordstrom

Tucker + Tate 5-Pack Hipster Briefs

It's a great time to stock up on underwear! This pack of five hipster briefs feature stretchy cotton in a mix of solid colors and cute patterns. It's available in toddler, little girl and big girl sizes. During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, you can snag a pack for $12.

$19
$12
Nordstrom

Tucker + Tate Kids' Assorted 5-Pack Trunks

These packs of assorted underwear by Tucker + Tate come in solid colors, stripes, dinosaurs and more. They have a ton of five-star reviews with shoppers loving how soft the cotton is. They typically go for $25, but you can get them on sale now for $16.

$25
$16
Nordstrom

UGG Cozy II Scuff Slipper

If you have a little more flexibility in your budget, treat your kid to these cute and cozy slippers from UGG. It's currently available in this pretty purple ruby color, and there are sizes for toddler, little kid and big kid.

$60
$40
Nordstrom

Hunter First Classic Waterproof Rain Boot

Now's your chance to snag a pair of Hunter's iconic rain boots for a really great price! There are two colors to choose from and there are sizes available in walker, toddler and little kid. Keep in mind, this is a really popular deal with sizes running out fast. Be sure to snag this ASAP.

$65
$40
Nordstrom

Looking for more affordable finds from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022? Check out the best under $35 deals on fashion, beauty and more.

Trending Stories

1

Vanessa Bryant Reacts to Klay Thompson's 2022 ESPYS Tribute to Kobe

2

15 Secrets About Jennifer Lopez's Enough Revealed

3

Martha Stewart Mourns Deaths of Her Peacocks After Coyotes Attack

4

Ben Affleck Appears to Take a Nap on a Boat During Post-Wedding Trip

5
Update!

Former NFL Player Paul Duncan Dead at 35

Latest News

13 Affordable Clear Bags You Can Take From the Stadium to the Fair

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Affordable Fashion Finds for Kids & Babies

15 Secrets About Jennifer Lopez's Enough Revealed

This Waterproof Phone Case Has 43,100+ 5-Star Reviews

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

We Can't Keep These Pretty Little Liars Secrets To Ourselves

Ricky Martin Returns to the Stage After Case Against Him Is Dismissed