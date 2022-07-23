Charli D'Amelio Gives Landon Barker a Piggyback Ride on Night Out With Friends

Watch : Landon Barker & Charli D'Amelio Hold Hands After MGK Concert

Charli D'Amelio has got Landon Barker's back.

The son of Travis Barker made an adorable appearance on his girlfriend's Instagram in the late hours of July 22.

In a series of snaps, captioned "ironically hot or something," Charli documented her fun night out with Landon and friends.

In one cute pic, the new couple strike a stylish pose side-by-side. Landon is seen rockin' a cool double denim look with black combat boots, while Charli wears a white graphic tee teamed with bootcut jeans, a Juicy Couture blue velour hoodie and high-heel sandals. In another pic, the TikToker gives her boyfriend an impressive piggyback ride.

Last month, a source confirmed to E! News that Charli and Landon, both 18, are in the "early stages of dating." Over the past few weeks, the two have been spotted on several outings together, including the launch of Landon's boohooMAN collection in Hollywood, Calif. on June 14.