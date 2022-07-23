Hailey Bieber Scores a Legal Victory in Rhode Skincare Trademark Case

Watch : Hailey Bieber Sued Over Rhode Skincare Name

Hailey Bieber's legal rhode has been cleared...for now.

A judge has made a ruling in her favor over a trademark infringement claim that the New York clothing and lifestyle company Rhode (styled RHODE) had filed last month against the model over her hew skincare brand, also named Rhode.

In their lawsuit, the group had requested a motion for a preliminary injunction. On July 22, the company filed an emergency letter motion related to Hailey's intent to release her documentary The Making of Rhode, which dropped later that day. According to documents obtained by E! News, the model submitted the film to the court for review and after viewing the footage, the judge denied the group's motion for a preliminary injunction without prejudice.

"We are pleased with the court's thorough order denying plaintiff's motion to preliminarily enjoin Hailey's new company and skincare line," Hailey's family lawyer, Michael Rhodes, said in a statement to E! News.