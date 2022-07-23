Inside Comic-Con 2022: Partying With Frankie Jonas and Other Stars, Plus News From the Panels

You'd have to be a superhero to catch every single thing that happens at Comic-Con 2022.
The beloved San Diego convention, which officially returned in person this year, is jam-packed full of endless panels, parties, meet and greets, contests and more that will keep attendees on their toes throughout the four-day event. And that's not even including taking a walk through the massive convention floor itself!
If you were unable to attend the convention this year or simply didn't have enough time in between everything, don't worry. E! has got you covered with all of the latest information from Hall H and beyond. Take an inside look at all of the amazing celeb sightings and panels below.
Bodies Bodies Bodies Comic-Con Party on the IMDboat
Frankie Jonas, Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova and Jacob Batalon were just a few of the stars who spent time partying on the #IMDboat this weekend.
Frankie, who was spotted there with a female friend on July 22, told E! that it was his 13th time attending Comic-Con and that he was very excited to be back. The youngest Jonas brother shared that he's been attending the convention since he was a little kid.
He also tweeted, "#sdcc is just like Coachella, except instead of asking you where Brockhampton is playing it's ‘have you seen the giant Vegeta?'"
Amandla, who appears in the upcoming A24 film Bodies Bodies Bodies, wore a fitted leopard print dress, a sparkly choker and red lipstick. Co-star Maria, previously seen in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, opted for a mosaic mirrored cocktail dress and appeared cool and casual as she took in the party around her.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Panel
On July 22 at Hall H, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power panel was hosted by none other than one of J.R.R Tolkien's biggest fans: Stephen Colbert. The Late Show host—who often discusses his love for the novels on the show—described the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series as "a story of loss."
Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, alongside executive producer Lindsey Weber, explained that the show is set in the Second Age, thousands of years before the Lord of the Rings takes place. As a result, Patrick shared, the show is "about reintroducing this world and the return of evil."
Throughout the panel, they were joined by a collection of the show's impressive cast including Robert Aramayo, Benjamin Walker, Owain Arthur, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Nazanin Boniadi, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sara Zwangobani, Markella Kavenaugh, Morfydd Clark, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Ema Horvath, Maxim Baldry and more.
That includes Sophia Nomvete, who auditioned for the role of Disa—the first female dwarf depicted on-screen in the Tolkien universe—while pregnant. "I auditioned for this role when I was two days away from giving birth," she explained, adding that she received the role when her daughter was five days old and that her costume had to be designed for easy nursing.
Megan Richards, who plays Poppy Proudfellow, revealed that she was given the opportunity to sing on the show after one of the cast's karaoke nights. "We love karaoke," she explained. "We did a lot of it in New Zealand." Following a performance of the Little Shop of Horrors' "Suddenly, Seymour," she was asked by Patrick to sing on the series and began working on music with composer Bear McCreary.
Teen Wolf: The Movie Panel
Calling all Teen Wolf fans: it's officially time to return to Beacon Hills. On July 21, Teen Wolf: The Movie stars Tyler Hoechlin and Tyler Posey sat down with show creator Jeff Davis to discuss the upcoming Paramount+ film and what it was like to return to the series almost five years after the iconic MTV show ended.
Posey revealed that he's been wanting a wolf pack reunion for quite a while. "I've been an advocate for bringing Teen Wolf back ever since, even before it ended…I need this s--t back immediately," he said. "I'm in the best place I've ever been in my entire life. It just feels serendipitous."
The first day back on set was an emotional experience. "So many of my best friends are from this show genuinely…to see everybody back on set at the trailers…calling them by the character name again was such a crazy trip down memory lane," Hoechlin explained. "It was really special."
Teen Wolf: The Movie is set years after the events of the series. Instead, audiences will find the beloved cast at very different points in their adult lives, including Posey's character Scott McCall working as a veterinarian in Los Angeles instead of Beacon Hills. "He is lonely," Posey shared. "He's going through what all of us have gone through as adults."
And yes, there will be a few surprises in store, including the bombshell that Scott McCall's believed-to-be-dead girlfriend Allison Argent (Crystal Reed) is actually alive. Posey was especially excited about that, remarking, "For Scott, it f—king rocks his world!"
At the end of the panel, the cast was then joined onstage by Sarah Michelle Gellar, who revealed that she is filming Jeff's upcoming show Wolf Pack.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Panel
What do you get when you mix Dungeons & Dragons, Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Michelle Rodriguez and Hugh Grant? One epic adventure, that's for sure.
On July 21, the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves cast sat down in Hall H to discuss the upcoming film, which is set for release on March 3.
Chris, who had never played the game before, revealed that he was sold on the project after being sent a "gift package" by the directors full of Dungeons & Dragons merchandise. "It was an amazing thing to see my family light up that way," he said. "Everybody got super stoked on it and really excited."
However, Regé-Jean needed no introduction. "I've always been D&D adjacent…I basically grew up as Eddie Munson," he joked, referencing the Stranger Things character played by Joseph Quinn. "I know a little something about escapist fantasy."
Multiple clips from the film were shown throughout the panel, including an action-packed sequence that featured the cast running through a maze while being chased by creatures. For writer/director Jonathan Goldstein, it was important that everything was "in line with the lore" of the series, adding, "We have a lot of your favorites [and] some lesser known" monsters and creatures in the film.
And, if they roll their dice just right, writer/director John Francis Daley shared that there might be even more villains to be seen in subsequent films in the future.