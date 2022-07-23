Bachelor Nation’s J.J. Lane Welcomes Baby With Wife Kayla Hughes

Watch : Bachelor Nation Moms Get Real About Motherhood

A new rose bud!

Bachelor Nation alum J.J. Lane has welcomed his second child—his first with wife Kayla Hughes—and shared the joyous news on social media.

"We are so excited and blessed to be able to welcome Nelle Eden Lane into our family," he wrote on Instagram on July 22, along with a series of photos from . "She was born July 21 at 8:16pm (MT) and is a healthy and precious 7lbs 10oz big."

Calling Kayla an "incredible mom," J.J. shared that it was "an amazingly emotional experience" watching her hold their daughter for the first time.

J.J. also gave props to his daughter Gemma, whom he has from a previous relationship, saying the 10-year-old is already prepping her sibling to be a hockey fanatic.

He continued, "Her biggest fan, however, may be her big sister, Gemma, who has been so loving and doting with her and can't wait for her to get old enough so she can teach her all about the Avalanche Stanley Cup championship."