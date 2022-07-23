The Challenge's Derrick Kosinski Marries Nicole Gruman: All the Details On Their Wedding

The Challenge star Derrick Kosinski is officially off the market.
E! News can exclusively confirm the MTV reality star married Nicole Gruman on Friday, July 22 near Long Island, New York.
"A lot of things excite me about marrying Nicole!" Derrick shared with E! News. "Aside from continuing to build our home together, the thought of extending our family tree, traveling to the next new adventure—whether it's on the next Target run or our honeymoon to St. Lucia—I'm excited to do all the laughing along the way!"
With help from Kristin Buonaiuto from Eventful Days, Derrick and Nicole were able to follow a traditional wedding theme that exceeded expectations for guests including The Challenge stars Mark Long, Darrell Taylor, Kenny Santucci, Yes Duffy, Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono.
"My hope for our wedding day was for us to be surrounded by our favorite people who have given us much love and support upon our journey together," Nicole shared. "It was most important to me that the whole wedding planning process focused on the love Derrick and I have for one another."
For the big day, Nicole wore a stunning white dress and had her hair styled by Senada K. And during the ceremony, which was captured by Heartfelt Studios, Derrick's ring from Cliq Jewelry was revealed.
Guests lucky to receive a wedding invitation from Jessica Leigh Paperie were able to experience a flower wall from AG Walls of Beauty, a photo booth from TapSnap and custom signage from Scripted Swirls.
"I'm very excited that I get to marry and spend my life with the person who makes me laugh, takes care of me and is my absolute best friend," Nicole said. "I love doing life with D and I can't wait to see what the future has in store for us."
After three years of dating—and originally being set up and introduced by Jenna—Derrick got down on one knee in January 2021 and proposed to the registered nurse at West Virginia's Coopers Rock State Forest.
As for when he knew Nicole was the one, the Challenge Mania podcast host remembers the sacrifices she made when he had a health scare early on in their relationship.
"She was there next to me," Derrick said. "She was living in New York, I lived in West Virginia. We were dating. It was a time where I was really trying to get my life together. With her there at that point in my life, I knew she cared for me deeply, loved me and would go above and beyond to be there for me! She was the Princess Charming while I was the damsel in distress! I can't imagine my life without her."
The Challenge: All Stars is streaming now on Paramount+.